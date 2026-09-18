Deshaun Watson's Words Say One Thing, But Browns Players' Actions Say Another

The Cleveland Browns are still trying to figure out what went wrong in Week 1's disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And while it seems like a relatively straightforward answer that the team did not play well, especially starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, his comments have shown a lack of self-awareness all week long.

When asked about his 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception he threw for across 22 passing attempts, Watson highlighted that everyone has bad games and that he didn't feel like he was all over the place. Instead of recognizing that he played a rough game, fumbling the ball a few times as well, he made excuses for the showing.

"Bad plays are going to happen all the time," he said after the game. "Look all around the league. Everyone throws interceptions, everyone makes bad plays. You’ve got to give the defense credit..."

"...Had one turnover, a couple, that one snap fumble; obviously got to protect the ball, but we covered it. Yeah, that's pretty much it for real."

The 31-year-old highly-paid signal caller also couldn't avoid the pressure coming his way, being sacked on 19% of his dropbacks in Week 1. That's the fourth straight start he has recorded with a double-digit sack rate.

Deshaun Watson was sacked on 19% of his dropbacks in Week 1



Most in NFL



His 4th straight start with a double-digit sack rate 🤯



3.19 seconds from snap to throw (28th)



Now he faces a Tampa Bay defense that blitzed 46% of the time



2nd-most in NFLhttps://t.co/qO5BTPYj2R — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 17, 2026

It's hard to take Watson seriously, especially when he is making excuses for a bad showing in the season opener. While his comments could have been more stomachable if he owned up to the lackluster play he has been providing for the team as of late, he routinely digs himself into a hole.

On the second drive of the Browns' Week 1 game against Jacksonville, Watson was coming off an interception. When rolling to his right, trying to make a play happen on third-and-six, he nearly threw another pick as he spiked the ball into the turf.

At the top of the television screen, running back Quinshon Judkins was seen putting his head up to the sky, seemingly in frustration, pointed out by Cleveland native Jordan Zirm.

And while that may be easily chalked up to general game-day, competitive annoyance with another dead-end drive, it also signals the frustration in Watson's play.

All day long, when Watson moved outside of the pocket, the offense collapsed and he consistently put himself in bad positions.

rewatching parts of the Browns game like a sicko and noticing Quinshon Judkins' reaction on the sideline to what should've been Deshaun's second INT pic.twitter.com/7weHNO27Qj — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) September 17, 2026

Throughout the week, head coach Todd Monken and current players have been asked about the locker room and how the team feels about Watson being QB1.

"Really, to be honest…they don't have a choice. This isn't a debate," Monken said. "I don't ask the players every series what play I am going to call. What play we are going to call on defense. Their job is to play. Our job is to put the best player on the field that gives us the chance to win.

"And I love our guys, but the moment we get into that... we have lost sight of the target

Monken may not be wrong in what he is saying, but at the end of the day, if the production isn't matching the attitude and the Browns aren't winning games, changes are going to have to be made.

Ronnie Hickman, the team's starting safety, was asked his thoughts on the starting quarterback decision and said that the decision to keep Watson on the field is "above his pay grade."

And it could be overanalyzing a situation, but when a team believes in their starting quarterback, they will defend him. Hickman didn't.

Watson has a tough road ahead as he looks to build back up the confidence around him when he takes the field, both internally and externally.

When the Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet this coming Sunday at James Raymond Stadium in Florida, all eyes will be on Watson as he looks to bounce back and show the team what he has in the tank.

And no, the expectation is not for him to go out there and throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns. It's to head back to Cleveland with a 1-1 record.