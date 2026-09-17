Jerry Jeudy Trade Market Moves Up on Kalshi After Browns Week 1 Stinker

The Cleveland Browns come off a weak 34-10 loss in Week 1, and Kalshi’s NFL trade market continues to be bullish on a Jerry Jeudy trade. Jeudy leads the board of trade candidates with a 57% chance that Cleveland trades him.

Jeudy’s 55% is a 2% rise from where he went into the season. With the Browns' performance in Week 1 likely to continue throughout the season, his price could continue to move up. A $10 trade on Jeudy being traded profits $7.01. Kalshi grades the market on whether Cleveland trades him by Dec. 1, 2027.

Will Jerry Jeudy be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 57%

No 46%

Odd man out

Week 1 strongly indicated that the Browns plan to lean on their young core, leaving Jeudy the odd man out in the receiver room. He saw four targets and caught two for 26 yards, both in the first half. Watson did not target him after halftime.

He was also only on the field for 34 snaps, which was third behind rookie receivers Denzel Boston (47) and KC Concepcion (35). He’s also competing with tight end Harrold Fannin, who saw an 82% target share.

Insiders expecting a trade

Several insiders around the NFL have Jeudy tagged as a top trade candidate. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranks him sixth among trade chips.

“The Cleveland Browns made one move with the future in mind when they dealt Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. They could make another—albeit with a much smaller return—by trading away wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.”

Browns insider Tony Grossi from The Land on Demand said that he’s been impressed with both of Cleveland’s rookie receivers and would not be surprised if the Browns traded Jeudy sooner rather than later.

“Now, from what I’ve seen of Boston and Concepcion, Jeudy could be a real trade chip played by GM Andrew Berry at the November 10 deadline – if not earlier.”

Jeudy could see an uptick in Week 2 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay allowed five opposing receivers to record at least three receptions in Week 1.

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