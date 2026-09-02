How Browns Coach Todd Monken Is Wiping Slate Clean With Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken and the Cleveland Browns are looking to start fresh in 2026 as preparation ramps up for week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As practice picks up and preparation begins, first-year head coach Todd Monken is wiping the slate clean for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Monken spoke to reporters on Tuesday after practice, stating:

"I try to take everything at face value," Monken told reporters that he has not watched any film from Deshaun Watson's tenure in Cleveland despite naming him the starting quarterback just one week ago.

Instead, Monken has used preseason matchups and training camp to evaluate his starting quarterback.

Todd Monken went on to say, "I want to go into it thinking every player we have is elite."

Deshaun Watson, whom the Browns acquired in a massive deal in 2022, has had a rocky tenure, to say the least.

Watson missed all of last season with a torn Achilles and has yet to play more than eight games in a single season with the Browns. In 19 games, Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Despite Deshaun Watson's rough start to his tenure in Cleveland, Monken is confident he can get the most out of Watson, who was once considered to be a favorite for the MVP Award.

"I'm confident in Deshaun and our ability to push the ball down the field," Monken told reporters on Tuesday.

Monken has a long history with coaching quarterbacks, most notably Lamar Jackson, who won the MVP Award in 2023 when Todd Monken was the team's offensive coordinator.

With the fan base already in an uproar, Todd Monken is making the ultimate gamble by sticking to his guns.

Monken has drawn widespread criticism for his decision to name Deshaun Watson as the starter over Shedeur Sanders, who came in for the Browns last season.

Sanders was largely thought to be the favorite for the job, but Monken went with the veteran instead, stating, "Deshaun gave us the best chance to move the ball and score points."

Deshaun Watson completed 16-of-27 passes for 162 yards and 1 interception in the 2026 preseason. When asked if he was bothered by the fans' reaction to the decision, Monken told reporters, "Absolutely not... that has nothing to do with my decision."

The Browns 2026 regular season opens up on September 13th at 1:00 p.m. on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.