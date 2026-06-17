Early Signs Point to Major Role for Rookie Denzel Boston With Browns

The offseason program is mercifully in the books for the Cleveland Browns.

It’s hard to make definite judgements based off of voluntary OTAs and mandatory veteran minicamp. In the modern NFL, teams aren’t permitted to wear pads during these practices, and new Browns head coach Todd Monken used the offseason period to install his new systems.

But early signs pointed to a major role for rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston.

The Browns used their Round 2 pick, No. 39 overall, on Boston, a big wide receiver out of Washington. During his college career with the Huskies, he recorded 132 receptions for 1,781 yards and 21 touchdowns.

What will Boston's role be as a rookie?

During Cleveland’s offseason program, Boston’s role within Monken’s offense was noticeable.

While first-round receiver KC Concepcion is going to be a busy man contributing as a punt returner and field stretcher as a wideout, Boston will have a big role in Cleveland’s offense, too.

"There's two types of guys that can make plays wherever on the field,” Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “Less focus on me and gotta focus on all three of us now. Having those guys on the field is going to be helpful a lot."

Jerry Jeudy likes what he's seen from KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.



"There's two types of guys that can make plays wherever on the field. Less focus on me and gotta focus on all three of us now. Having those guys on the field is going to be helpful a lot." pic.twitter.com/VKc5tzJKmB — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 27, 2026

Cleveland’s new receiving trio of Jeudy, Concepcion and Boston feels much better than what the Browns had last season. Under Kevin Stefanski last year, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in receiving yardage. With Jeudy, Concepcion and Boston, it’s more likely that Cleveland’s receivers will get more respect as a whole.

But don’t view Boston as your typical third wide receiver. During Cleveland’s offseason program, he received plenty of snaps with the starters, hauling in passes from Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson throughout the spring. Boston’s size was noticeable, catching more than a few touchdowns and showcasing his ability to catch the football.

When the pads come on, Boston says he’s excited to play bully ball and contribute as a blocker, too.

“When it comes to blocking, that’s one thing I pride myself in a lot, really,” Boston said. “When we do get the pads on, that’s definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

While it’s probably a little bit too early for Mike Evans comparisons, Monken did coach the future Hall of Famer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a receivers coach and offensive coordinator from 2016 until 2018. If the 60-year-old head coach can have the same early-career success with Boston, the Browns will have found a gem at a position of need.