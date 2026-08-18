Every Browns Player Whose Roster Spot Is in Danger After Preseason Opener

The Cleveland Browns have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks regarding their final 53-man roster.

Some decisions will be more difficult than others, but after one preseason game under their belt, their coaching staff and front office have a much better idea of who may be on thin ice when it comes to job security.

Even in a game that saw the Browns lose 34-10, there were plenty of positive takeaways from players that were in need of an impressive showing. Even still, there were a few players that underperformed and could be backing themselves further into a corner.

The Browns still have two more preseason games to go that will feature a combination of players with different starters and so on. These three Browns players haven’t lived up to expectations so far and will need to in hopes of saving their spot on the final roster.

Dillon Gabriel

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback competition in Cleveland likely won’t have a resolution for another week or so, but as of now, it’s clear it’s between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Their first preseason game didn’t boost Gabriel’s stock by any means.

It was to be expected that the Browns would allow for all three competing quarterbacks to see some in-game action against Chicago, and Gabriel was the last of the three to get in the game. In Gabriel’s miniscule time on the field, he completed five of eight passes for 23 yards and an interception.

Of course, Gabriel wasn’t playing with any potential starters on offense at this point in the game, but as a quarterback looking to make the team, that stat line simply won’t do the trick for the Browns coaching staff.

Gabriel just didn’t look good against Chicago, as he looked out of sync and somewhat frantic in the pocket. If he wants to strengthen his case to remain a part of the Browns quarterback battle, he’ll need a much stronger showing against the Bills.

Tylan Wallace

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most notable aspect of Wallace’s game up to this point is his ties to head coach Todd Monken from their time spent together in Baltimore. Wallace is a useful player on offense and in the return game but was outshined by a number of players in both areas on Saturday.

Wallace didn’t see any time in the receiving game but did return one kick for 23 yards. Three other Browns took back kick returns and outgained Wallace, so that puts him at the bottom of the list for now. Not to mention, all other returners are much younger than Wallace.

Again, the biggest thing going for Wallace is his relationship with Monken and some of the Browns coaching staff. He was brought in during the early stages of the offseason, and certainly has more experience than their other returners.

He’ll need to flash his speed and kick return capability over the next two weeks if he hopes to remain with the team.

Ahmani Marshall

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland’s running back room is a bit crowded as of right now, so Marshall’s chances have already been limited from the start. After this past weekend’s outing, it’ll be an uphill battle for him to make the final roster.

Marshall got six carries for four yards, not even averaging a full yard per rushing attempt, while being significantly outplayed by the rest of the competing Browns running backs. Even with there being little running back action altogether, Marshall needed a better game than that.

As of now, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson are expected to return to their No. 1 and No. 2 running back roles, with Raheim Sanders likely to back them up. Rookie Davon Booth had the best game stat wise of any Browns running back, so that’s four already ahead of Marshall.

It’s likely the Browns will carry a fullback into the regular season as well, so that immediately hurts Marshall’s chances of making the final roster. He’ll have to light it up on offense over the next few weeks to see any growing chance of making the team.