Final Trade Grades: How Browns' Myles Garrett Deal Stacked Up

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns made a significant move by trading their star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, the Browns received pass rusher Jared Verse, along with a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029.

There were a handful of different reactions to the trade, and here are the trade grades for both teams.

Rams A+

The Rams certainly gave up quite a bit, trading away a young star pass rusher in Verse along with three picks. However, in return, they secured the top non-quarterback in the NFL.

Los Angeles is in "Super Bowl or bust" mode, and acquiring Garrett could be the key to winning a championship this season. Garrett set the single-season sack record last year with 23 sacks, all while playing on a team that only won five games. Just imagine what Garrett could accomplish on a Rams squad that has the potential to be the best in the NFL.

Garrett will be turning 31 at the end of the year, marking the tail end of his prime. The Rams are counting on him to deliver some strong performances over the next few seasons.

Cleveland Browns A-

It might seem a bit strange to give the Browns an A- after they traded away the best pass rusher in the game, but this move was made with a focus on the future. Clevelandbrought in a promising young pass rusher in Verse, who is just entering his third NFL season and was named the 2024 Rookie Defensive Player of the Year. At only 25 years old, Verse still has plenty of room to develop his skills and grow into an even more impactful player.

The Browns didn't meet Garrett's timeline for success since it's unlikely they will be competitive again this season. Cleveland still lacks a franchise quarterback, which is one reason it traded Garrett for a 2027 first-round pick. This move allows the team to free up capital to maneuver on the draft board and select a rookie quarterback if the Browns aren't in a position to do so next spring.

This trade requires a wait-and-see approach for the Browns, especially since there are still three more draft picks to come. If Cleveland fails to secure a franchise quarterback and squanders the draft capital from the Rams, there's a strong likelihood it won't be winning games anytime soon.