Former Browns Player Offers Insight Into Deshaun Watson's Future Ahead of Week 1

Well, it's finally here.

The 2026 NFL regular season is set to begin this coming weekend, with the Cleveland Browns scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, former Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor shared his thoughts on controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is set to be the go-to guy under center. Taylor played for the Browns for four seasons, from 2011 through 2014.

"I feel like right now, like the ball is in his court to lose, you know what I mean? And, they're gonna let him [go]," Taylor said on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Live show. "I don't think he has a short leash. They're gonna let him go out there and do what he can do, and then if he finds himself in some, you know, trouble or whatever, then they're gonna see what's fit."

“Right now, the ball is in HIS court to lose.” #DawgPound@PhilTaylor98 says the Browns have NO leash on Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/zXXvRMAlZR pic.twitter.com/Exv6ffyZUj — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) September 8, 2026

Taylor's comments come after a long, controversy-filled offseason where the Browns' new coaching staff, led by head coach Todd Monken, evaluated Watson and second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The two had been battling against one another for the starting job.

And to many Browns fan's distaste, Watson beat Sanders out.

From 2022 through 2024, a span of 19 games at quarterback, Watson amassed a measly 9-10 overall record. He threw for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, all while completing 61.2% of his passes.

He missed much of the 2024 season and all of the 2025 campaign recovering from a double Achilles tear that kept him off the field. While it's hard to blame a player for an injury, there were high expectations for him to perform, so seeing him on the sideline caused plenty of frustration.

After landing one of the league's largest contracts in a blockbuster trade years ago, he simply hasn't delivered for the Browns yet.

If he does in fact come out and fall flat in Week 1, questions are going to be asked about when Sanders will get a shot at the starting job, especially if Watson's struggles are ones he flashed in years past.

With a young, impressionable roster being built up in The Land over the past few seasons, sitting around and toying with Watson, with hopes that he can become the player he was in Houston, is going to cause issues.

The Browns and Jaguars go head-to-head on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 p.m. EST from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Whether he likes it or not, all eyes will be on Watson.