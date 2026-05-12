Former Browns Running Back Demetric Felton Jr. Returns in Coaching Role

The Cleveland Browns aren’t done adding to their staff.

One of their top priorities over the course of the offseason was adding staff members in both coaching and in front office roles and have done that once again.

On Monday afternoon, the Browns hired former running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton Jr. in a coaching support role as an offensive skill development analyst.

#Browns hired former #NFL running back-receiver Demetric Felton Jr. as an offensive skill development analyst — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 11, 2026

Felton Jr. only spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns after being drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He served as the team's backup running back but also had a role in their receiving and return game.

With the Browns bringing Felton Jr. onto their team in a developmental position, he’ll be able to assist the team with his recency playing in the league in hopes to assist their offense.

What will Felton Jr.’s duties be with the Browns?

While Felton Jr. didn’t see a whole lot of playing time with the Browns, he played 24 total games for the team and bounced around the league a few times, gaining insight into NFL operations.

His experience as an ex-player is valuable, as he spent time with multiple coaching staffs as a backup, giving players more insight into what goes on behind the scenes.

As an offensive skill development analyst, Felton Jr. will serve in a coaching support role for both offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and head coach Todd Monken. He will play a key part in assessing what the players do well, where they can improve, and where any issues show up on film or in practice.

Felton Jr. was a dynamic running back whose speed and receiving ability helped him carve out a larger role with the team beyond just backup duty. This experience should allow him to apply his knowledge and help develop the Browns’ skill positions.

It’s likely he’ll assist in identifying technique issues or habits for running backs and receivers specifically and help prepare player-development and teaching materials.

How his addition helps the Browns

Based on Felton Jr.’s experience as a player, he’ll likely serve as a bridge between player experience and coaching instruction.

His youth also works in his favor, as he may connect with some of Cleveland’s younger players more easily than veterans can.

With Cleveland’s addition of standout college receiver KC Concepcion, who has served in similar roles as Felton Jr. during his time at Texas A&M, he may be able to lend a hand in his development as a rookie.

It’s very much a developmental role with Cleveland, and that can’t be stressed enough. He’s there to help offensive players stay sharp and more consistent. His teachings should improve offensive execution, which is essential after Cleveland’s bottom-of-the-league results in recent years.