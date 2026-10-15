How Audric Estime Could Work His Way Into Legitimate Playing Time With Browns

The running back room has been depleted with injuries and ineffectiveness. Backup Dylan Sampson landed on the injured reserve list during the first game of the season and his replacement Reheim Sanders joined him this week. The Browns signed Jaleel McLaughlin to replace Sampson. The next man up for Sanders is now Audric Estime.

Estime comes from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and he will look to contribute to the Browns’ offense right away. Quinshon Judkins has struggled so far this season and the running attack has stalled as a whole. The running game could use a new look after five games to allow the offense to thrive.

The 5’11 227 pound back runs hard and never stops moving his legs. Estime has been in the NFL for two seasons and has amassed over 500 yards with a 4.2 average per carry. That average is greater than Judkins’ average per carry by over a whole yard. McLaughlin only has two carries all season and the Browns will have to give carries to all the backs to try and find any improvement.

When he played for the New Orleans Saints in 2025, he had rushing attempts out of the shotgun formation. The Browns’ offense mainly plays out of that formation, which has led to them struggling to run the ball. The running back needs terrific vision as he does not start with momentum before getting the ball and has to find cracks in the line. For the Saints, Estime showed that he has the patience to find an opening and a large frame that does not allow him to get tackled by the first defender.

Deshaun Watson got sacked eight times last week with pressure coming from everywhere. The running backs did not do a good job of stepping up to chip or block defenders. Estime has taken interior defensive linemen one on one to help protect the quarterback. The offense was exposed last week with all the blitzing and Estime can gain serious playing time if he can help buy Watson additional seconds to throw the ball.

Estime’s ability out of the shotgun formation will help him earn legitimate playing time for the Browns this season. Todd Monken insists that Watson and the offense operates best out of shotgun and Estime will bring experience and production to the position group.

He will be in on obvious passing downs to block an extra defender and with the injuries to the other running backs, he should get carries as well. While he will not be an every-down back, he can use his abilities to get legitimate playing time for an offense that needs any type of positive change running the football.