How Deshaun Watson Plays Sunday Says A Lot About His Future in Cleveland

With his back against the wall and teetering on getting knocked out, Deshaun Watson punched back in a big way last Sunday to keep his starting job. Now he comes into Cleveland with a sliver of hope that he can lead this team to more wins and compete in the AFC. If Browns season results in few wins, then they have backup Shedeur Sanders to evaluate, the 2027 quarterback draft class is looking stacked, and they have to develop young skill positions on the offense.

Reports indicated that if the Browns would have lost in Tampa Bay, then Watson would be benched for the home opener in favor of Sanders. They would have been 0-2 with diminishing chances of competing. The win changed the course of the start of the season and Watson survived to play another down. This Sunday will be pivotal for Watson’s future in Cleveland.

The win last Sunday should only buy Watson another two-game tryout, similar to the start of the season. Should Watson revert to his typical Cleveland Browns form on Sunday and they lose, then they can give him the short week to try and rebound. If the Browns lose their next two games, then they will sit 1-3 going into a mini-bye week after that Thursday night game. Watson can then be benched and Sanders can have the long week to acclimate to being the starter.

Dillon Gabriel also comes off of the injured reserve list after the Thursday night game. The Browns will have to decide on which direction they go with roster spots when he returns.

Should the Browns win one or both of the next two games and Watson looks like he is improving each week, then the season will still be about competing and Watson will continue to start until it’s not. If they lose on Sunday, Watson will need to throw for a lot of yards (he has never thrown for 300 yards in a game in a Browns uniform) and touchdowns and show that the team is capable of winning a string of games after being in a 1-2 hole to keep his starting job with a loss on Sunday. The Browns owe it to the fans and their players to try and compete out of the gate, but once losses start to mount, then the goal is to evaluate, develop, and plan for the future.

Unfortunately in the NFL, there is no gain by being a middle-of the-road team. Watson should not be with the team next year, barring a playoff run (which is unlikely). The Browns need to evaluate Sanders this season to determine which direction they can go for next year. So while the win last week bought Watson another two-game tryout, it does not mean he will be the starting quarterback all season.

The Browns sit on even ground at 1-1 and the balance of the season will swing on Sunday. They should let their record dictate which direction they go at quarterback. Watson needs to continue to win to keep the starting job and that task starts on Sunday. While Watson may have escaped the knockout last week, he is still fighting to stay off the ropes.