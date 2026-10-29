Jared Verse Fires Back at Steelers: ‘About to Make Pittsburgh Ours'

The war of words between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns has continued ahead of their Week 8 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

While speaking with reporters on October 29, Browns EDGE rusher Jared Verse took another shot at the Steelers and said that he's "not worried" about anyone on the team and that Cleveland is going to "make Pittsburgh ours" this weekend.

“I’m the same as I’ve always been. I’m just going in ready to dominate,” Verse said on Thursday, per Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “Obviously I’ve been waiting for this one for a good little bit. The whole bulletin board material and things like that. I’m just ready to put (my) hands on them. I’m just gonna keep it simple like that.

“I’m not worried about Cam. I’m not worried about their O-line. I’m not worried about nobody on their team. We’re out there to dominate. We’re about to make Pittsburgh ours on Sunday.”

#Browns Jared Verse on the Steelers and Cam Heyward’s comments this week: pic.twitter.com/c3n2nqNmJz — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) October 29, 2026

Prior Exchanges Between Browns, Steelers

Following the Browns' 27-24 victory over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, Verse called Pittsburgh "dirty" and stated that he was looking forward to another matchup between the AFC North rivals.

"They were talking crazy. I was telling them, ‘Y'all double-teaming and sliding and you're garbage.’ I don't have respect for anybody that plays too dirty and does too much extra s*** after the game," Verse said. "I can't wait to see them again. It's going to be a great time when I see them again."

Cam Heyward responded to those comments during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" this week, and said that Verse's remarks "will be addressed".

“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game?” Heyward said. “Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it. But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game. And so, I’m looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun game. Both teams are in position to do a lot of work in this division, as they say.

“The AFC North is on fire and I’m glad I’m in the kitchen because I like it that way. But those are words that were said and they will be addressed.”

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) makes a touchdown catch over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huge Ramifications for AFC North

While Pittsburgh and Cleveland are tied atop the AFC North at 5-2, the Browns hold the tiebreaker due to their 2-0 record in the division while the Steelers are 1-1.

With both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals sitting at 4-3, the divisional race seems likely to be heated down the stretch of the regular season.

As such, the Steelers must take advantage of the remaining opportunities in front of them, especially against the first-place Browns this week.

Given Verse's comments and the already heated nature of the rivalry between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, the stakes of their upcoming matchup couldn't feel higher.