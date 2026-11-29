With the Cleveland Browns sitting at 6-4 this season, there have been many ups and downs, from losing handily to the Jaguars to start the season to coming back down 17 points and beating the Houston Texans.

Cleveland is still third in the AFC North, behind the 7-3 Cincinnati Bengals and the 7-4 Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns will still get the Bengals twice over their last seven games and split with the Steelers. To have a real shot at winning the division, they would have to sweep Cinci, but if Cleveland is looking for a playoff spot, it's all in front of them.

Currently, Cleveland has a 62% chance to make the playoffs, but a win tonight would make those odds go up to 74% and would slide them into the sixth seed over the Steelers.

Even though the Browns are favored in this game by about a touchdown, we have seen them find ways to lose games that they should hypothetically win. Earlier this year, against the New York Jets, was the most recent example.

After the Raiders game, Cleveland hosts the Bengals, which could be a game for the division lead if the Browns win tonight and Cincinnati loses, then welcomes in their former head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons. In Brown’s fans' dreams, they come out of this homestand 9-4 and leading the AFC North, but as Browns fans, you’ve learned to temper your expectations.

To keep up with the playoff race in the AFC, Cleveland needs to win two out of the next three games listed above. Their schedule then takes them on the road to a tough New York Giants team that is leading the NFC East, then to Baltimore for an always-pesky Ravens team, and then to host the Colts in Week 17, and finally going on the road to Cincinnati in the last game of the year.

While the Browns are in the playoffs right now, this primetime matchup against the No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, in his third start, is where the Browns' real season starts.

Todd Monken has done an outstanding job so far in his first season, as he is in the conversation for coach of the year; he needs to continue to steer the ship in the right direction.

That starts with dominating the Raiders for the whole NFL world to see, then parlaying that momentum into a top divisional matchup in Week 13.