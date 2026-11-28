The Cleveland Browns are one of the league's best teams.

And if you had told someone that ahead of the 2026 NFL season, they would have called you insane.

But through the first 10 games of the year, the Browns sit with a 6-4 mark and the No. 1 spot in the AFC North well within reach. All it takes is a few victories, a couple of slip-ups by the Cincinnati Bengals, and all of a sudden Cleveland has ended a 24-year drought.

Part of the reason the Browns have been able to put together a bounce-back season in 2026 is the offseason the front office had. Instead of sitting on their hands and doing nothing following a disappointing season, they went out and put together one of the league's best drafts and added a few key pieces in free agency.

While the Browns' offensive additions have stood out and stolen most of the headlines, one player on the defensive side of the ball is starting to earn his flowers: safety Emmanuel McNeil Warren.

The 22-year-old has played in 10 games, starting four, recording 50 total tackles, three for a loss and three pass deflections. He is also Pro Football Focus's second-highest-graded rookie this season, coming in at a mark of 86.7.

His statistics don't show the full story just yet, though, even with a kind rating from PFF, as he consistently fills rushing lanes and lays the boom on opposing players across the middle of the field.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, the Browns will match up against the Las Vegas Raiders in a primetime meeting at 8:20 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, and McNeil-Warren is expected to have a big role.

The Fernando Mendoza-led Raiders offense loves to utilize multi-tight-end packages, putting big bodies across the middle of the field quite a bit. According to a statistic pulled by ESPN NFL Insider Daniel Oyefusi, the Raiders have the highest rate of multi-tight-end sets in the league, coming in at a whopping 63.9%.

Even with Ronnie Hickman returning from his concussion, we should see a lot of rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren on Sunday night.



The Raiders have used multiple tight ends at the highest rate in the NFL (63.9%), per @NextGenStats. The Browns have typically matched with… https://t.co/8ZCZIiMJAF — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 27, 2026

The way the Browns' defense has been able to counter such a deployment is by bringing out three safeties, which means McNeil-Warren should be on the gridiron all day long with Grant Delpit and a newly healthy Ronnie Hickman.

Head coach Todd Monken praised the Raiders' tight end room earlier in the week, focusing on second-year standout Brock Bowers.

"He's just wired the right way, man. He's unique," Monken said about Bowers. "He's rare. From the moment he got to Georgia, I always tell the story: we used to mess with him and call him Buddy the Ole' Lab. You could play ball all day, and his tongue would be hanging out, and he never wanted to come out. He would just want to keep playing..."

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, Bowers is expected to be healthy enough to suit up Sunday night following a few missed outings due to injury.

Either way, even if Bowers ends up on Sunday's injured list, the Raiders' depth at the position will keep their game plan on track. They still have Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas, both of whom can be dangerous in the receiving game.

Browns coach Todd Monken said with the way rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is playing, they will "definitely" try to get him on the field more. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 27, 2026

McNeil-Warren has put together an excellent start to his career in the league, and if he can keep this up moving forward, the front office may have found their dynamic one-two punch at the sticks with McNeil-Warren and Delpit.

On Sunday night, when the nation is watching, the 22-year-old from the University of Toledo will look to continue building his reputation as one of the league's most exciting rookies.