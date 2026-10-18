How the Browns' Week 6 Injury Report Will Make or Break Matchup with Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Baltimore Ravens in week six of the 2026 NFL season.

For the Browns, they have had some key players go down with injury. Let's look at the full report and break down how each injury will affect the team.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinshon Judkins

For the first time this season, the Browns will have to play without their starting running back Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins finished the game last week against the New York Jets, but ultimately is out with an ankle injury.

So far this season, Cleveland has already struggled to find offensive production through the running game. Now, they will have to try to run the ball without their starter against a top-10 run defense in the NFL.

The good news for Browns fans is that Judkins did practice on Friday, but he ultimately still needs more time before he gets back on the field.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Schwesinger

Along with Judkins, Schwesinger finished last Sunday's game against the Jets but is also dealing with an ankle injury.

Despite only getting one limited practice in on Friday, Schwesinger is going to suit up against Baltimore.

For the Browns, it is huge to have their defensive anchor out there on the field, but they do need to be careful. With such limited reps, you can't risk worsening the injury and putting even more of the season at risk.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates a sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (not pictured) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Graham

Mason Graham has been out since week four, when he injured his knee and ankle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While limited, the good news for Cleveland is that Graham was able to practice on Friday.

It still may be another game or two, but the team's sack leader is slowly getting back out there on the field.

For the Browns, they have done a great job on the field of still getting pressure and sacks without their top guy. Maliek Collins deserves some major flowers after his great performance a week ago.

Other Injuries to Note

For the Browns, they continue to go without their other running back, Dylan Sampson.

Sampson was placed on IR after week one with a knee injury, but was back at practice this week with limited reps on Thursday and Friday.

One big injury, or really the lack thereof, that most people are overlooking is the fact that KC Concepcion won't miss this game.

Last week, Concepcion took a controversial hit from Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the head and was instantly ruled out of the game. While many thought the 2026 first-round pick would miss extended time, he is good to go in the very next week.

#Browns inactives:

RB Quinshon Judkins

QB Taylen Green (3QB)

CB Noah Igbinoghene

DT Mike Hall Jr.

C Parker Brailsford

G Teven Jenkins

DT Mason Graham — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 18, 2026

The Key Battle

While this is a focus on Browns' injuries this week, the Ravens have the biggest loss with Lamar Jackson being ruled out once again.

While it is by no means a free win against Tyler Huntley, the Browns must take advantage of one of the NFL's best being out.

A win here is incredibly important, especially since this is a divisional battle.