The Browns Have 3 Major Issues That Could Derail Their Season

After the Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Jets 17-12 in week five, one thing is very clear about this team: They do not have what it takes to perform like a top team in the league.

The Browns need to clean up some aspects of their game and stop getting cute with the football.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play Calling

Browns' Head Coach Todd Monken is in his first-ever season as an NFL Head Coach.

With some of the play calls and decisions the Browns made in a very winnable loss to the Jets, that lack of experience was very clear.

While the rain played a big factor in the matchup, mother nature is not the one with the headset on calling plays from the sideline.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, left, talks with Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seemed as if everything Monken learned about play calling for Deshaun Watson through the first four weeks was thrown out of the window.

Rather than simple screens or quick passes, Monken tried to go for longer developing plays that ultimately failed miserably against New York's strong pass rush. In the game, Watson was sacked eight times.

Monken needs to realize he is no longer calling plays for Lamar Jackson, but Deshaun Watson.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players on the field

At the end of the first quarter, KC Concepcion was ruled out with a concussion after a dirty hit from Jets' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Without their first-round rookie, you would think Monken would focus the playcalling on trying to target the NFL's rookie receiving leader, Denzel Boston, or reliable tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Instead, Boston and Fannin combined for only 11 targets throughout the entire game, while guys like Isaiah Bond and Jerry Jeudy split 14 targets.

As the head coach, you have to be able to recognize those guys who are able to make big plays and then find ways to get them the football.

Once again, Deshaun Watson is not a top-tier quarterback who will win games for you. While he may make some nice plays, offensive production heavily depends on the skill positions making plays themselves.

Situational Disaster

With four minutes left to go in the game, the Carson Schwesinger strip-sacked Geno Smith. With the ball in Jets territory and the lead, you would think the Browns would try to drain the clock or maybe the Jets' timeouts. Instead, they ran the ball out of bounds and had back-to-back incompletions.

In that time, they only took nine seconds off the clock before the muffed punt from Corey Bojorquez. Clearly, it was that sequence that cost them the game just after taking their first lead.

Other than this moment, the Browns had multiple chances to make plays in a game they should have won.

If they can go back home next week, clean it up, and keep it simple, they will be in a much better spot trying to face off with the Baltimore Ravens.