Browns Aren’t in the Clear Yet As Lamar Jackson Injury Concerns Make a Turn
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In week six of the 2026 NFL Season, the Cleveland Browns are set to play host to their rival Baltimore Ravens.
For the Ravens, their superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury since week four. Last week, the backup quarterback Tyler Huntley got the start against the Atlanta Falcons in their primetime win.
However, just as the Browns thought they wouldn't have to face off against one of the NFL's best, new reports came out Wednesday morning.
According to Adam Schefter, Jackson has a "realistic chance" to return to action on Sunday in Cleveland.
Both Quarterbacks can Win
For the Browns, even if Jackson doesn't play it is not going to be an easy game by any means.
Last week, Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to victory over an Atlanta Falcons team that had been gaining momentum. In the game, the backup finished with a stat line of 24-32, 201 yards, and two touchdowns.
Over the past few seasons, Tyler Huntley has really been the best-fitting "stunt double" for Jackson, as he has been able to step in for Jackson during times of injury.
The Browns are also familiar with Huntley, as he was with Cleveland for two small stints in 2024 and 2025.
Lamar Jackson is Dangerous
It doesn't have to be said, but of course the Browns would rather face Huntley.
So far in 2026, Lamar Jackson has been lighting it up on the field. He currently is 68-96, for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and only one interception.
As time has gone on, Jackson has only developed his arm talent more, decreased the number of turnovers, and continued to be an athletic freak for Baltimore.
The Browns Will Be Tested
Regardless of who is at the helm for the Browns AFC North rival, it will be a tough task team wide.
The Ravens under their new head coach Jesse Minter have been incredibly efficient in all three phases of the ball.
On offense, the Ravens run the ball better than every team in the NFL other than two. Through just five games, the team has a total of 822 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
On defense, Baltimore has allowed 11 touchdowns, six of them being on the ground.
With that being said, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to play one of his better games in Cleveland if they want to get the win.
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Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.