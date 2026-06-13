Jared Verse’s Potential Scheme Fit Dilemma Stomped Out by Browns Coach

Jared Verse has wasted no time making Cleveland his home, literally and figuratively speaking.

Almost two weeks after Verse landed with the Cleveland Browns as part of a blockbuster trade that also saw All-World edge rusher Myles Garrett being shipped off to the Rams, the 25-year old newcomer has already done a great job getting comfortable with his new team.

one of us 👏 one of us 👏 one of us 👏@JaredVerse1 | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/VJgAzuv7bZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 11, 2026

However, its Verse's fit in the Browns' defensive scheme what really should get fans excited, according to defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire.

“This is like coming back home.”

What Cesaire is referring to is Verse's fit as a 4-3 defensive end in Cleveland's scheme, the same position he played in college for the Seminoles. Over the last two seasons, Verse lined up as an outside rushing linebacker for the Rams.

Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire said Jared Verse transitioning into Cleveland’s 4-3 scheme isn’t as difficult because he was a defensive end at Florida State. Cesaire said Verse told him he prefers rushing from a 3-point stance.



“This is like coming back home.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 11, 2026

However Cesaire, who was very complimentary of Verse, revealed that the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year actually shared he preferred rushing from a 3-point stance instead of how he was being used in L.A., according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

DL coach Jacques Cesaire on DE Jared Verse adjusting to the #Browns pic.twitter.com/anwVeopnD5 — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) June 11, 2026

Cesaire also highlighted a few other aspects of Verse’s work ethic while chatting with reporters at mandatory minicamp.

“Jared’s done a good job of just learning the playbook. He’s extremely intelligent and he’s picked up everything we’ve asked him to learn. Obviously the technique is a little bit different for him, so we’re still working through that. But he’s done a great job, both as a leader and in learning the playbook,” said Cesaire on Thursday.

Verse understands he’ll face a ton of scrutiny once the regular season comes around. Cleveland asked specifically for him in order to complete the Garrett deal, and playing in the spot of someone who just set the single-season sack record is no easy task.

Over the course of his two NFL seasons, Verse has produced 12 sacks, along with five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 22 quarterback hits. With the bullrush being noted as his signature move, Verse will need to expand on his pass rushing move inventory in order to aspire to Garrett-like numbers.

Jared Verse's first Cleveland controversy has been put to bed

Verse's jersey number was the subject of heated discussion back in OTAs when he showed up wearing the No. 8 jersey. That number used to belong to second-year quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.

Now, Gabriel is rocking the No. 6 jersey.

During a recent interview on the team's YouTube channel, Verse made sure to clear things up regarding how the deal went down.

“I did not rip it off Gabriel’s back. We had a good conversation about it, we ended up finding a good number that worked for both of us.”

Regardless of what jersey Verse wears for the Browns, the fans will care about one number above all: sack totals. Because that's how the Garrett trade trade will ultimately be judged on down the line, and that's how Verse will need to justify why Cleveland singled him out as part of the compensation.

And even if sacks aren't the be-all and end-all of defensive plays, it's a good thing that Verse will get to operate from a position where he is already highly confortable in for the Browns.