Most Important Browns Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

The Cleveland Browns 2026 official schedule is now out, and there are many matchups with lots of history. Cleveland will, of course, play their AFC North foes, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Cincinnati, while also taking on two other divisions.

The AFC South and NFC South will be where the main opponents the Browns will play outside of their divisional schedule. Along with the last-place finishers of the Giants, Jets, and Raiders. Now, which of these games gives Cleveland the highest chance of revenge next season?

1. Week 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Too obvious? Maybe, but it will definitely give the Browns and their fans the most satisfaction to beat their former head coach. Kevin Stefanski is now the head coach of the Falcons, bringing his offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him, as well as offensive line coach Bill Callahan (Browns O-line coach from 2020-23).

This will be a home game for the Browns in Week 14, and the emotions will be in full force. Stefanski coached for Cleveland for six seasons, leading them to a high of an 11-5 record and an AFC Divisional Round appearance in 2020. Then finishing with an 8-26 record over the past two seasons, and a bitter end.

Along with the Stefanski story, the Browns' new defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, came over from Atlanta, where he was the Falcons defensive pass game coordinator.

2. Week 6 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The history of the Browns and Ravens will always give this game a different feel, but the recent results and moves move it up a notch. Cleveland’s new head coach, Todd Monken, spent the last three seasons with Baltimore as the team’s offensive coordinator. Now, the coaching staff has mostly changed in Baltimore, but most of the team and offense remain the same.

The Browns were 0-2 vs the Ravens last season, getting blown out in Week 2, then losing a heartbreaker in Week 11 where they held a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Monken will want to avenge those losses and stick it to his old team.

3. Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland will go on the road to face their once-viewed savior of the franchise in Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. While it has been almost four years since the Browns traded away Mayfield, we know that Baker keeps a chip on his shoulder, and the opportunity for him to potentially face off against the quarterback that they replaced him with will be more than enough motivation.

This seems to be more of a revenge game for Mayfield than for the Browns, but Cleveland should also be able to take a bit of solace in beating the former No. 1 pick.