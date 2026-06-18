Most Surprising Player Who Could Make the Browns Roster After Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns still have a lot of work to do before they can decide on an official 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

With a quarterback competition that may not be decided till after the preseason, an offensive line battle amongst veterans and rookies; there are so many decisions to make in order to put the best product possible on the field come September.

Both of the main competitions being followed come on offense, but most people are overlooking Cleveland’s defense after the results of the Myles Garrett trade have had a few weeks to settle. There isn’t one distinct position battle there, but more so a player that could make the team.

That player is Logan Fano, who was brought into training camp as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. His brother, Cleveland’s first round draft pick Spencer Fano, is a lock; but Fano could continue to build his case to also earn a spot on this Browns roster.

With plenty of time left for decisions to be made, that gives Fano more time to prove his worth. Here’s why Fano could be a surprising player to ultimately play for the Browns in 2026.

Fano was overlooked out of college in the NFL Draft

Sep 16, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) pressures Weber State Wildcats quarterback Kylan Weisser (11) in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Fano brothers played their college careers together at the University of Utah, and even though they played on different sides of the ball, their chemistry has been lifelong growing up together.

Sure, Logan Fano wasn’t a first round talent. He wasn’t even a mid-round talent either after seeing him go undrafted. That’s not the case however, as his college stats say otherwise for a young, athletic pass rusher.

His college career saw him work his way up from a backup to a rotational player then to a starter, getting better with each season. His sack totals stayed consistent for a player not on the field every down, putting up 3.5 his first year, 2.5 his second, and 4.5 his third year with Utah.

Not to mention, his tackle totals grew significantly each season as well with more reps, increasing from 14 total in 2023, 35 in 2024, and 44 total in his final season.

Notching three forced fumbles is a bonus as well, as he has a knack for pursuing ball carriers with aggression and intent. That intent is to disrupt, and he proved he can do that by helping the Utes finish 11-2 with a bowl game victory as well.

It’s important to note that when compared to fellow defensive end Alex Wright, who is also a lock to make the team, his college sack total is similar to Fano’s, only set apart by one sack in favor of Wright.

Fano can be a sneaky player for the Browns this season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse, right works with defensive end Logan Fano during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Logan Fano brings his 6-foot 4-inch frame to a defensive line that is almost identical to the rest of his pass rushing teammates. His speed is also amongst the quickest off the defensive line aside from the newly acquired Jared Verse.

Both Verse and Fano weigh in the 240’s, and fans already know how disruptive and quick Verse is off the edge. Fano brings a similar style of play to a defense, which could pair very nicely in key scenarios if those two are screaming off the ends.

Verse could most certainly help Fano grow into a better player this season, especially since they both bring similar skills to the table. The two have been seen working together this summer, with Verse giving Fano pass rushing tips.

He won’t be a starter by any means, but he could certainly find a familiar role with the Browns that he did in college as a rotational piece.

There seems to be a good competition taking place at recent Browns training sessions amongst the defensive line, so Fano will have his work cut out for him.

If Cleveland can come up with a plan to incorporate Fano into some defensive plays, even if they’re occasional, he could again prove his value is much greater than what’s typically expected out of undrafted free agents.