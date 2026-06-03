Myles Garrett Trade Paves the Way for These 4 Browns Players to Make Bigger Impact

The Cleveland Browns now have to learn life without Myles Garrett following his blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s a bittersweet end to Myles’ time with the Browns, but his departure opens up endless opportunities for some of Cleveland’s young defense lineman to make a name for themselves with increased playing time.

No matter how you look at it, the absence of Garrett on Cleveland’s defense will be felt, as it’s not easy replacing a future Hall of Famer and top defensive player in all of football. This gives the Browns a chance to evaluate their other defensive ends to see who the next guy up can be.

Garrett’s trade takes significant pressure off first year NFL head coach Todd Monken, as he’ll have the chance to experiment with his defensive coordinator to put together the best starting lineup they can come September.

Among their long list of potential replacements for Garrett, these four current Browns have a chance to cement themselves as long-term options for Cleveland moving forward.

Alex Wright

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In this case, Wright has the most upside of any other defensive end on the Browns roster currently. He’s been with the team since they selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has continued to get better each season with more opportunities.

The 2025 season was his best chance to prove he belongs on this team long-term, and he didn’t disappoint. As the pass rusher opposite of Garrett, Wright was able to total 37 tackles (21 solo, 16 assisted), 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

He will enter training camp as the clear favorite to pair opposite of the newly acquired Jared Verse, who will start from day one. His availability was also huge for the Browns last season, which earned him an affordable three-year contract extension last November.

Isaiah McGuire

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Another pass rusher taken with a higher pick, McGuire was drafted in 2022 as a depth piece for Cleveland. In his role off the bench, he’s been a quality pass rusher in certain situations when needed.

McGuire has also been healthy and available for the Browns, which is something they don’t always have good fortune with. In 2025, McGuire totaled 30 tackles (17 solo, 13 assisted), two sacks, and one forced fumble.

He’ll have a chance to compete for that starting defensive end job, and if not, he’ll be a great rotational piece.

Adin Huntington

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Adin Huntington (66) chases a ball carrier against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Huntington was brought in as an undrafted free agent after last year's draft and was a preseason standout for Cleveland. Outside of that, he didn’t hear his number called often.

That can change in 2026, especially with his versatility to play both outside and inside and with his fearsome size and strength. He’s not the tallest, but his motor makes up for it when it matters most.

Huntington was available most of 2025 for the Browns, and if he can stay healthy again, he has a chance to jump up the depth chart with a strong training camp. Not to mention, Cleveland threw him in at fullback in the preseason and reaped the rewards of that, so he can really do it all.

Julian Okwara

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Julian Okwara (53) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Of the three other players listed, Okwara is the more tenure player after finishing up his sixth NFL season in 2025. He didn’t see the field however as he was a practice squad player that whole season.

With a new season comes new opportunities, and Okwara has the experience to show up and show out to earn himself a spot on the 53-man roster later this summer. His veteran presence definitely stands out amongst an incredibly young defense.

Okwara can be a useful piece for the Browns this season if he can return to his starting form he saw with the Detroit Lions early in his career. Nothing has changed in his game since then, but he needs to show why he can be counted on to earn the starting nod in 2026.