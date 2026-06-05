The Cleveland Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Berea on Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated that Garrett didn’t request a trade like he did in February 2025. Sources close to the situation confirmed to the BIGPLAY Sports Network and Browns On SI on Friday morning that Garrett didn’t request another trade this offseason.

Instead, Rams general manager Les Snead’s persistence paid off, acquiring Garrett in exchange for EDGE Jared Verse, a 2027 first round pick, a 2028 second round pick and a 2029 third rounder.

Even though the 30-year-old hadn’t met new head coach Todd Monken or defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, Garrett and the Browns were full steam ahead on another season together. Garrett was planning on attending Cleveland’s mandatory veteran minicamp June 9-11 despite his absence to that point.

Berry reached out to other GMs for advice on the trade

According to SI’s Albert Breer, Berry and Garrett even spent time together on a weekly basis during last season where the general manager explained the inner workings of the team’s roster building process to the legendary defensive end.

Breer elaborates that Berry consulted Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti and St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom about the trade. In those consultations, Berry confirmed the importance of landing Verse as the lynchpin in the trade. Presti affirmed Berry’s pursuit of the 25-year-old EDGE, taking him through the Paul George trade in 2019. The Thunder sent George to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and draft picks.

While most focused on the first-round draft capital that Oklahoma City received in the blockbuster, the Thunder were excited about Gilgeous-Alexander, who developed into a back-to-back MVP winner and NBA champion. He was also SI’s Sportsperson of the Year.

It feels like Berry told the truth when meeting with reports in Berea on Tuesday. At least part of the truth.

Sources confirmed Berry’s honesty about Garrett not requesting another trade this offseason. If Verse wasn’t a part of the package returning to Cleveland, it sounds like Garrett would still be on the Browns.

But Berry continues to repeat that Garrett’s contract reworking in March to move the option bonus payment date until a week before the regular season wasn’t a move executed to trade Garrett. But when that news about the nuance in Garrett’s contract became public, the Rams began their pursuit.