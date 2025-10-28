Browns' $20 million signing named team's best offseason addition entering Week 9
Of course, everyone knows the Cleveland Browns' massive contract extension of defensive end Myles Garrett was the highlight of the offseason for the franchise, but one other move on the defensive line might actually be just as important, if not more important than Garrett's new deal.
ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi joined in on the Week 9 NFL power rankings and shared who he believed was Cleveland's best offseason addition. Oyefusi was a fan of the team signing defensive tackle Maliek Collins after his great start to the season.
"The Browns signed Collins to a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason. The 30-year-old lineman has been a perfect fit, taking advantage of the one-on-one opportunities afforded him while star pass rusher Myles Garrett faces double-teams. Collins ranks 10th in the league in pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (12.4%), and his 3.5 sacks are second most on the Browns. He also has been a valuable mentor for young players such as No. 5 pick Mason Graham."
Despite a rough 2-6 start to the 2025 season, Collins is having an All-Pro season with the Browns after 10 seasons playing for four different teams. He has racked up 16 tackles, eight quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss in eight games.
Collins is the number one overall-ranked interior defensive lineman in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. His overall grade is a league-high 89.8. PFF also added that he has 18 pressures, 11 hurries, and 11 stops.
Cleveland has seen Collins do it all at 30, from rushing the quarterback to stopping the run. While he has racked up sacks in just two games, he has still done a tremendous job of pressuring the quarterback and doing his job in the middle, even when stats don't always tell his story.
The Browns are building a great foundation on the defensive line with Collins, Garrett, and Graham. Many have called for Cleveland to add at least one more edge rusher to the defensive line to make the unit one of the NFL's elite
There truly hasn't been much to celebrate in Cleveland these days with the Browns, but Collins has emerged as a dominant force on the defensive line and one of the most underrated signings not only on the Browns but in the NFL. While the record may not reflect it, Collins has made the Browns a much better team and has a solid future with the franchise.