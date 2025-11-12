Browns active productive preseason wide receiver from practice squad
The Cleveland Browns have added a wide receiver to their active roster.
With just two wins to their name this season and going nearly a month without tasting success, the Browns have had a miserable season.
However, they have bulked up their roster ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.
The Browns have signed wide receiver Kaden Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.
Coming out of Northwest Missouri State, Davis was first signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
Davis has appeared in two games with the Browns in the 2024-25 season. He will wear the number 89 jersey.
He made his debut for Cleveland during Week 18 of last season against the Ravens, but otherwise, he has been a journeyman amongst different training squads across the NFL.
Along with the Broncos, Davis has had spells with the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions before signing with Cleveland’s training squad in 2024.
While at Northwest Missouri State, Davis played in 27 career games, totalling 55 receptions for 971 yards and 11 touchdowns.
At least the signing of Davis gives the Browns a little depth at the position, but it doesn’t hide the horrendous campaign Cleveland has had, with more questions being raised about how the team is performing, currently standing at 2-7.
A defeat on the road against the lowly New York Jets has catapulted the Browns further into the abyss and has further opened discussions surrounding the first overall pick for next year’s draft.
With games looming on the schedule against the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, many have written this season completely off, and for good reason.
Next up is a home clash with the in-form Ravens, and with matters sinking for coach Kevin Stefanski and his team, even ticket sales are plummeting.
As mentioned by Browns on SI’s Rafael Zamorano, ViaGoGo has tickets going for as low as $5 for sections 501, 502, 503, 514, 515 and 516, while VividSeats is showing prices of $6 for sections 501, 503, 514, 515 and 516.
Gametime has $9 tickets for sections 501 and 516. Ticketmaster’s prices start at $12 in sections 542 and 543, while SeatGeek is showing prices from $14 for sections 502, 514 and 540.
Along with games against the Raiders and Titans, the Browns have future fixtures against the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.