Browns get two key injury updates ahead of matchup against the Jets
The Cleveland Browns will be with two of their top weapons in the receiving game ahead of their matchup against the New York Jets.
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Cedric Tillman (hamstring) are both expected to suit up and play, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.
Both were listed as questionable but are trending in the right direction as kickoff approaches, a welcoming sign after a worrying injury report earlier in the week.
Harold Fannin
After being tagged as questionable in the middle of the week, Fannin appears ready to go.
The team’s leading receiver has been nothing short of excellent in his rookie year, especially considering the league-wide growing pains for younger tight ends adjusting to NFL speed and physicality.
His 352 receiving yards rank him third among rookie tight ends, only trailing the Colts’ Tyler Warren (518) and the Chargers’ Oronde Gadsden (453).
The former Bowling Green Falcon has become a reliable option for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
He will have to grind for yardage, though, as the Jets boast a top-10 tight end defense, allowing just 42.6 yards per game to the position.
Cedric Tillman
After Jerry Jeudy, the wide receiver order has been lackluster for Cleveland.
Tillman will look to change that, returning to play for the first time since Sept. 28 against the Lions.
In four games, the former third-round pick has collected 11 catches for 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
What This Means for The Browns
The Browns rank 29th in passing yards per game, an uninspiring number caused by a multitude of reasons.
Gabriel has struggled to air the ball out down the field, and it seems like his leash gets shorter by the loss.
Gaining back a speedy tight end who can work the middle of the field and a wide receiver who has shown he can produce are welcome signs for a young signal-caller trying to find his rhythm.
Not only that, but running back Quinshon Judkins should also work his way back into a featured role after the bye gave him time to rest up and recover.
The New York Jets’ roster looks like a completely different team following their bold moves at the trade deadline, selling off quality talent for draft capital in the future.
Cornerback Sauce Gardner was shipped off for a king’s ransom to the Indianapolis Colts, along with Michael Carter II being moved to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Being down two experienced corners should bode well for Cleveland, especially with two of its top playmakers expected to be in the lineup.
The Browns (2-6) will take on the New York Jets (1-7) on the road at 1:00 p.m. today.