Browns injury report getting healthier before Steelers matchup

It looks as though the injury report is finally beginning to clear up for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare to take on the rival Pittsburgh Steelers with just two weeks left in the season.

In fact, only one player did not participate in Friday’s practice, though a second would have to leave early.

According to ESPN Cleveland Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, David Njoku, who has been dealing with a knee injury he suffered in week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, is the only player who did not practice.

Njoku has missed weeks 15 and 16 because of the injury, and seems likely he will be missing this week as well.

It’s been a difficult year for the former Pro Bowl tight end with the emergence of the impressive rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who has taken most of the reps at the tight end position.

Njoku came into the year trying to build on two great seasons. Although he started the season off alright, he went cold and dealt with minor injuries as the season went on. He has only caught 33 passes for 293 yards this year, though he does have four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Fannin has emerged as the Browns top threat, despite being questionable after an injury at practice on Friday.

He has caught 70 passes for 701 yards and five touchdowns, putting Njoku’s future with the Browns in question. It’ll be an interesting offseason for Njoku, considering it seems unlikely the Browns will get another look at him this season. The front office will need to make a decision on what he has left in the tank for Cleveland.

Who else left practice early for the Browns?

The player to leave practice early was second year cornerback Myles Harden, who has had to fill in as a slot corner this year after Martin Emerson Jr. went down with injury during the offseason.

Oyefusi said there is no current update on why Harden had to leave early, just that went indoors after the viewing period, but it wasn’t clear why. Reporter Mary Kay Mattcocks stated it appeared to be injury, but never got comformation.

Harden has had an up-and-down season filling in with the starting defense. As the weak point between him, Tyson Campbell and Pro Bowler Denzel Ward, he has been heavily targeted, often giving up big catches. He’s allowed 45 catches this year, the 13th most of any corner.

This past week, he had to fill in on the boundary for an injured Ward. He held his own, as the Bills struggled to find anything through the air.

Ward returned to practice today, meaning Harden should be able to get back in the slot. Hopefully, he’ll be able to stay healthy, and continue to prove why he deserves opportunities in the future, even when Emerson is able to make his return next season.

Overall, it’s a promising report to see the majority of the Browns are able to get back in practice, and get ready to play spoiler to a Steelers team trying to make the postseason.