Browns' Jerry Jeudy shares optimism for rookie Dillon Gabriel
Even amidst another tough week of Cleveland Browns football, the team continues to show their support and trust in one another through it all.
In this case, their lead wideout Jerry Jeudy took to the media to discuss his performance, as well as his analysis of their rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel following Cleveland’s disheartening loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Jeudy’s analysis postgame happened to be very positive and uplifting even after the loss, mainly due to the further continuation of Jeudy and Gabriel’s connection on the field that’s gotten stronger over time.
Here’s what Jeudy had to say regarding Dillon Gabriel’s performance after their 20-27 loss to the Jets.
It’s hard to argue with Jeudy’s comments when it comes to Gabriel growing each game, ultimately playing better in different areas while dodging seemingly new obstacles each week.
As a rookie quarterback, it’s difficult to immediately exceed expectations when you’re on a team that does have talent but has struggled to maximize said talent in another lost season.
Whether it’s injuries to the offensive line or a revolving wide receiver room, Jeudy’s comments regarding a quarterback's need for opportunities and consistency is spot on. While the outcomes of each game haven’t been what Cleveland hopes for, there’s no denying the fact that Gabriel has shown flashes at times that he can be a serviceable option at quarterback for the Browns.
Gabriel’s biggest need is to establish more confidence, and the only way to do that is to get him more reps to see what areas he has grown in, as well as the areas he still may need some work on, which is common with almost all rookie quarterbacks.
The Browns do have talent, but their abysmal 5-21 record since the start of the 2024 season and their embarrassing 13th straight road loss doesn’t give the impression that their team is fully ready to take any leaps of improvement in the near future.
In this lost season, giving Gabriel more reps to grow and have the chance to see some sort of consistency in their lineups and in performances is the best possible situation for him. Allowing him to see different defenses each week, playing in opposing stadiums in various weather conditions, and playing with new players almost every week goes a long way for a rookie quarterback that will learn with every new obstacle.
In Sunday’s loss, Gabriel was 17 for 32 passing while throwing for 167 yards with two touchdowns, which marked Gabriel’s best overall performance since his London debut in week five. Dillon Gabriel will remain the starter for the Browns per Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and will look to turn the tides as they host their tough division foe Baltimore Ravens at home next Sunday.