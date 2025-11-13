Browns legend defends Kevin Stefanski despite poor record
There is plenty of blame that needs to be shared equally among the Cleveland Browns players, coaches, and front office members, but everyone seems to be piling it on the head coach, Kevin Stefanski.
Former Browns returner Josh Cribbs was not having any of it on the BIGPLAY's "The Top Dawgs Show" as he defended Stefanski. Cribbs believes it's more than the coaching that is the main problem.
"The same plays that Stefanski called had Jameis Winston throwing for 350 yards, still interceptions, still lost, and they had Joe Flacco going to the playoffs. Flacco fever. They had Deshaun Watson having some success. All these quarterbacks had greater receivers statistically, but the same OC, right? Two Coach of the Years like this just didn't happen. We like to kind of first dig on a coach, right? But we got to have the players."
Stefanski is in the middle of his sixth season in Cleveland as the Browns' head coach. He has a 42-51 overall record as the head man with two playoff appearances to his resume. Stefanski has only won five of the last 21 games he has coached, dating back to the start of last season.
Part of the problem in Cleveland is that the team mismanaged the quarterback position badly. They still have to deal with Deshaun Watson for a little bit longer as they pay him his fully guaranteed contract while recycling through quarterbacks like Winston, Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel.
After letting Flacco get traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, Gabriel has done a decent job starting at quarterback, but hasn't been able to produce many wins. Browns fans have been calling for the other rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to finally get his shot at starting for the team.
At least there is optimism that things can improve for the Browns after a solid draft class for 2025. Besides Gabriel and Sanders, first-round pick Mason Graham has been solid on the defensive line. The stars of the class have been the two second-round picks: running back Quinshon Judkins and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who are playing at a level that could make each a rookie of the year.
To Cribbs' point, he believes general manager Andrew Berry deserves some blame for the issues the franchise has faced over the last few years. While Berry did well in finding talent in the draft class, free agency has been an issue, with Watson's contract preventing the team from doing much of anything.
It's unfair to pin everything on Stefanski, as it is a team effort that has led to the team's current losing streak. However, the biggest question going into the offseason will be whether he is still the right man for the job in 2026 and beyond.