Cleveland Browns analyst thinks Myles Garrett trade could happen soon
With the trade deadline days away from passing, trade rumors surrounding Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will continue to intensify, despite many within the organization attempting to shut down those discussions.
On the BIGPLAY Sports Network's "Matt Fontana Show," Fontana discussed the rumors of Garrett moving on from the Browns. Fontana believes there is something that Garrett wanted to leave soon, for a simple reason that fans would understand.
"You have your cornerstone franchise generational player don't want to play here anymore. And I know he sent that trade request out and whatever quarterback they sold him on. He's done because he's going out there putting up five sacks in a game, and you got smoked. That's what I'm talking about."
The Browns have gotten off to a rough start on the season with a 2-6 record and are on the edge of missing out on the postseason. Most of the struggles have been attributed to the offense, with Myles Garrett being one of the few bright spots in the season.
Garrett is off to a monster start to the season as he has racked up 31 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble. He led the NFL in sacks with 10 and in tackles for loss with 15.
The argument everyone has made regarding Garrett is that he knew what he was signing up for after signing his massive four-year, $160 million contract extension in the offseason. He knew that there was a chance that the Browns would not be able to turn things around right away in the first year of his contract.
Whether the Browns have backed up their pitch to Garrett to stay in Cleveland is a whole other question. No evidence from the past, though, showed that there could be any trust that Deshaun Watson was going to be the long-term solution at quarterback. The Browns' backup plans for Watson weren't any better, as they have gone through Joe Flacco and rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
Cleveland's future isn't looking too promising, but there are some promising pieces to build around, with rookies Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger looking like solid foundational players for the Browns. While Gabriel and other rookie fifth-round pick quarterback Shedeur Sanders are not really known as to whether they are the answers, there's still something to work with there.
Most Browns fans would love to see Garrett stay, but a lot of that could depend on what the team does at the trade deadline and beyond. Don't expect Garrett to be traded right away at the trade deadline, but it's a possibility in the offseason.