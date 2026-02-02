Todd Monken Looks To Add Another Experienced NFL Coach to His Offensive Staff

Recently, the Cleveland Browns' offensive staff has undergone a complete turnaround. After Kevin Stefanski was hired as the Atlanta Falcons' new head coach, he took many former Cleveland coaches with him, including offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, along with Alex Van Pelt and Bill Callahan.

Cleveland is now bolstering their offensive staff, led by new head coach Todd Monken, taking a lot of the Baltimore coaching staff with him. That includes new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, offensive line coach George Warhop, and potentially an associate head coach in Daniel Stern.

Who could the Browns be adding to the staff?

The next coach that could be re-joining Monken in Cleveland would be Jeff Blasko, the current tight ends coach for the New York Jets. It was reported today that Cleveland plans to hire Blasko for the same position with the Browns.

#Browns plan to hire #Jets Jeff Blasko as TE coach, source tells me. Not final yet. He worked under Todd Monken in CLE in 2019 as asst o-line coach. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 1, 2026

Blasko worked with Monken in Cleveland in 2019, when Monken was the team’s offensive coordinator. Blasko served as the team’s assistant offensive line coach in that year.

After working with the Browns, Blasko went on to work in Dallas in 2020, where he was first the assistant offensive line coach for three seasons. He was then promoted to run game coordinator, along with being the team’s running backs coach, leading Tony Pollard to a 1,000-yard season. In 2024, he led another running back to a 1,000-yard campaign with Rico Dowdle, Dowdle’s first of his career.

Blasko has also worked in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 2016, where he started his NFL coaching career working in administration. He was then promoted to assistant offensive line coach from 2017-18, where he coached All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari.

Along with Switzer, Blasko also has ties to Northeast Ohio, as he was a graduate assistant for the Akron Zips from 2008-10. He originally resides from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It would be nice for Cleveland to get a guy right out of the Steelers' backyard.

Monken seems to have a plan with his offense, specifically trying to poach some of Baltimore’s key figures behind the scenes on the offensive end, along with getting guys with whom he has experience working. The speed at which Monken is bringing in these coaches should give Browns fans hope.

All the signs for Cleveland will be pointing towards going back to having a dominant offensive line and running backs, as they did back in 2020 and 2021. With potentially bringing in Blasko and Stern, it is nice to see Cleveland focusing on the offense this much.