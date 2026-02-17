How Cleveland Browns New Defensive Coordinator Could Influence NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns hired Atlanta Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg as their next defensive coordinator.

According to reports, the Browns were impressed by Rutenberg’s knowledge of all three levels of a defense. The team believes he’s qualified to keep Jim Schwartz’s scheme intact, while adding some of his own wrinkles. In his first year on the job, Rutenberg will be tasked with keeping the best defensive unit in the NFL humming on all cylinders.

But adding some of his own wrinkles could include one of the top overall players in the NFL Draft, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) takes the field for warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Downs might be the best overall player on the board when the Browns are on the clock with the No. 6 overall selection. While the team needs help on their offensive line and in their wide receiver room, Downs would be an impact player for Rutenberg immediately out of the gate.

Currently, the Browns have Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman as their starting safeties. Even though Cleveland has one of the best defensive units in the league, the versatility of Downs would allow Rutenberg to utilize him in all three levels of the defense. Down is big enough to be a box safety or linebacker while fast enough to play in the defensive backfield.

If the Browns really want to let Rutenberg work on his own wrinkles within Schwartz’s defensive ecosystem, selecting Downs could be a slam dunk for the Browns.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spoke about Rutenberg’s influence on his football team last season.

“He’s one of the best teachers in this league,” Ulbrich said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “He understands the back end at a PhD-plus level. He’s a huge part of our success back there. Whether he gets a coordinator job this season or next, it’s inevitable. He’s too good a coach.”

PhD-plus level understanding of defensive backs? That would make a player like Downs a dream for a coach like Rutenberg.

Of course, the Browns need help offensively.

But could they trade for an offensive lineman before the draft? How about signing a proven wide receiver in free agency or via trade? Browns general manager Andrew Berry is known to get creative.If Berry can pull together a few serviceable offensive lineman and upgrade the receiver room before the end of April, the Browns could be lined up nicely to select Downs.

The Browns will arrive in Indianapolis early next week for the NFL Combine. They’ll have an opportunity to get up close and personal with all of the prospects they’re exploring with 10 draft picks in April.

