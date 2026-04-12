Browns Schedule Private Workout With One of Todd Monken’s College Running Backs

The Cleveland Browns’ known Top-30 pre-draft visits have been extremely wide-receiver oriented so far, which is no surprise given that the club’s wideouts combined for just four touchdowns last season, with no one player catching more than two. So far, the team has brought at least eight different wideouts and two tight ends to Berea, to meet with club officials.

And after an offensive line-centered free agency that still left a couple of apparent vacancies, the Browns seem to be maintaining an expected course towards zeroing in on these two position groups at the NFL 2026 Draft.

But a private workout scheduled with Georgia running back Cash Jones, as reported by KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, reminds us that the Browns aren’t just plugging a couple of holes away from being Super Bowl contenders -- there’s still work to be done all over.

Georgia @GeorgiaFootball running back Cash Jones (4.38 40-yard dash Pro Day) rising on #NFLDraft boards as Day 3 target. Private workouts #Browns #Falcons #Broncos per source, in addition to virtual (Teams) meetings with half the league for Brock, Texas native. Special teams… pic.twitter.com/ynjztnB9kA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 10, 2026

Why Cash Jones could make sense for the Cleveland Browns

As a prospect, Wilson reports that interest in Jones seems to be rising, with Falcons and Broncos also scheduling private workouts with the former Bulldog, as well as a number of virtual interviews lined up with several other clubs.

Jones is an undersized back who could provide some help on passing downs out of the backfield in a rotational role. He’s currently being projected as a third-day pick or priority free agent, after catching 44 passes for Georgia over the last two years.

Cash Jones would be a fun later round selection. He is speedy 💯 pic.twitter.com/Co26lDU04H — big ounce (@_bigounce) April 4, 2026

The Browns could possibly have interest in Jones to compete for the third spot on the depth chart, behind starter Quinshon Judkins and backup Dylan Sampson, both of them rookies last year.

While Judkins enjoyed streaks of dominance on the ground game, his 3.6 yard-per-carry average could be concerning. Sampson, meanwhile, averaged just 2.7 yards-per-carry and failed to score on the ground, though he did find the end zone twice as a receiver out of the backfield.

Gone is Jerome Ford, who held the top backup job for the most part of the past four years in Cleveland. With Sampson climbing to the No. 2 spot, there is an opening at No. 3. Raheim Sanders looks like the favorite to land the job, but he’ll be tested by Ahmani Marshall, at least.

And, maybe Jones, or some other rookie who might get picked up on draft weekend.

What’s also interesting about Jones in particular is that he played his first two college seasons at Georgia under current Browns’ head coach Todd Monken, so the familiarity there could lead to a chance to make the team, considering Monken already might have an idea on how to employ Jones.

Jones isn’t the only former Bulldog prospect catching the attention of the Browns. Tight end Oscar Delp played one year under Monken in Athens, and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling got to campus as Monken was leaving to become the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in 2023, so he might have had a hand in his recruitment, despite offensive line coach Stacy Searels being the main responsible. Both Delp and Freeling have also visited Berea on Top-30 visits. Likewise, the team met with Monken’s former quarterback at Georgia, Carson Beck, at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Adding competition is always a good idea, even at the fringe spots on the roster. Running back might not be a priority, but it’s one of the positions where future starters can be found in late rounds. And Jones having already played under Monken can be nothing but a positive for the Texas native.