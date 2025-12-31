The Cleveland Browns are ending the 2025 NFL season on a tough note.

As the Browns gear up to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 4, in the season finale, the team was dealt another injury blow. Veteran offensive lineman Wyatt Teller was placed on injured reserve due to a calf injury he reaggravated in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Teller has been a staple for the Browns since joining the organization back in 2019. The 31-year-old, who is amid a contract year, started in 13 games in each of the last two seasons, with injuries continuing to derail his gameday availability.

In place of Teller, the front office signed center Kingsley Eguakun off the Detroit Lions' practice squad. It's uncertain whether or not he will get legitimate playing time on Sunday against the Bengals or end up playing a reserve role.

Last week, the Browns also decided to sign offensive lineman Kendrick Green off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

The #Browns are signing center Kingsley Eguakun off the #Lions practice squad, per me and @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/oHoy1upfoZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2025

Eguakun, standing at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, is in his first season in the NFL out of Florida. While with the Gators, he played 44 games over the course of five seasons. He played the most amount of time from his redshirt freshman season through his junior year, suiting up for 38 outings.

Coming out of college, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lions back in 2024. He appeared in four games with two starts at center for Detroit this season.

With just one more game to go before the offseason starts for the Browns, the signing of Eguakun will help bring another young body onto the roster to help reshape the offensive line for next season. He will likely get a chance to prove his worth in training camp.

This season, the Browns have dealt with numerous injuries to the offensive line, with the most notable being center Ethan Piocic. He went down with an Achilles injury in Week 14, which placed him on IR, making 13 straight starts prior to going down. In his place, the Browns have started Luke Wypler, who hasn't been bad, but certainly needs to develop in the offseason if he wants to hold the job down into the 2026 season.

Heading into the final week of the season, the current depth chart has Wypler ahead of Eguakun.

The Bengals and Browns will square off at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m.