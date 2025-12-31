How the Cincinnati Bengals might actually help the Cleveland Browns on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns embarassed the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and pulled off a win in the 2025 home finale. Unfortunately, that only pushed the win total to four on the year.

The win was seen as a loss by some Browns fans, as the team is now set to pick No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft before Week 18. The Browns could move up a few spots, but the win made it highly unlikely they end up at No. 2 overall. That likely means they miss out on both Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, barring a blockbuster trade.

ESPN's Seth Walder shared a chart that shows the Browns are projected to pick roughly No. 5 overall.

Updated draft forecast!



Same caveat: does not account for possibility of resting starters in Week 18.

A win on Sunday removes any shot of moving up higher than No. 6 overall. However, a loss does create the possibility of a slight rise, given the fact so many players on bad teams are fighting for their jobs in 2026. Just like the Browns took down the Steelers, other teams may pull off wins in Week 18 that frustrate their fans.

On paper, the 4-12 Browns are taking on the 6-10 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But a recent update from the Bengals proves this is not a normal matchup of losing teams.

#Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters today Joe Burrow will start in Week 18 v #Browns

That is because Joe Burrow is expected to start in Week 18. While this is a questionable decision for the future of the Bengals, it does indicate the Browns will have a solid chance of losing in Week 18 to secure better draft position.

Burrow and the Bengals just lit up a tanking Arizona Cardinals defense for 37 points on Sunday in a 37-14 blowout victory. Sunday's challenge against the Cleveland defense should, in theory, be much more difficult. That is, unless the Browns decide to hold out some key players of their own.

The only caveat is that Myles Garrett is still chasing the NFL sack record, but perhaps he gets one early and takes the rest of the game off. A veteran like him should know what the stakes are in this game.

Talking about losing games is absolutely no fun and represents a losing culture. However, the Browns are an anomaly in professional sports and need all the help they can get after so many years of losing. That explains why some Browns fans may have been furious when Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers couldn't pull off a win Sunday.

Those same fans will now be hoping Burrow has a solid finale to the season.