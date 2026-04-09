Browns Veteran Believes Carson Schwesinger Can Become NFL All-Time Great

Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger turned heads during his rookie season.

The No. 33 overall draft pick seamlessly quarterbacked Cleveland’s top-ranked defense during his rookie season. His 16 starts, two interceptions, two and a half sacks and 156 combined tackles won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Now, under new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, Schwesinger will be expected to elevate his game to greater heights.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell only played 12 games for the Browns after Cleveland acquired him from the Jacksonville Jaguars via trade. In that small sample size, the sixth-year cornerback liked what he saw from Schwesinger.

"He can be one of the greats to ever play in this league,” Campbell said about Schwesinger.

Schwesinger did not show flashes of greatness during his rookie season. Instead, it was consistent domination from the start of the season.

During his first media availability of his sophomore season in the NFL, Schwesinger said he’s not dwelling on the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. But he is meshing well with his new defensive coordinator, which is great news for the Browns.

What Schwesinger said about switching defensive coordinators

“I think the response has been great,” Schwesinger said of Rutenberg taking over for Jim Schwartz. “Obviously everyone loves Schwartz and we all loved playing for him, but the mindset still is the same. We’re going in and we’re finding out how we can be the best defense we can be with the coaches that are around us. And we have great coaches around this year too. And just looking forward to being able to do that.”

Schwartz’s staff was retained, and Schwesinger’s position coach, Jason Tarver, added defensive run game coordinator to his title with linebackers coach.

“Every coach comes in with what they want their pillars to be and the mindset,” Schwesinger said. “As a defense, we’re trying to build on what we did last year and we’re still with the attack front and we’re going to get after people. That’s really the mindset there.”

Rutenberg is expected to keep Schwartz’s scheme intact while adding some of his own wrinkles. It’s the best system for the talented defensive personnel that the Browns have stockpiled.

If Schwesinger continues to impress with this new coaching staff, he can quickly emerge as the team’s defensive leader.

Schwesinger is already well on his way to becoming the team’s leader, especially with other defensive veterans floating the idea that the 23-year-old could be one of the greatest linebackers ever.