Todd Monken Explained Why He Wishes Myles Garrett Was at Voluntary OTAs

It’s another offseason without a Myles Garrett sighting in Berea.

The superstar defensive end has had a busy offseason following his historic season in which he broke the NFL’s single sack record. The 30-year-old visited Italy to cheer on his girlfriend at the Olympics, photographed a Miami (OH) basketball game and reworked his contract in a fashion that gave the Browns flexibility to trade him.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, new Browns head coach Todd Monken turned some heads when he mentioned that he hadn’t spoken with Garrett. After all, the future first ballot Hall of Fame edge rusher was up to a good bit of traveling. But a few weeks later, new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg also said that he hadn’t spoken with Garrett.

During the annual league meetings in Arizona, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said it’s not uncommon for the team to not be in constant communication with Garrett during offseasons.

The Browns reported earlier this week for organized team activities. This early in the offseason, attendance is not mandatory.

When the team opened the doors for players to report, Garrett was a no show.

What Monken had to say about Garrett’s absence

"If you asked every coach in the NFL would they like every player to be there, of course,” Monken said. “There's certain stuff that we do from a connection standpoint that I think is important to be here, from a schematic standpoint, from a work standpoint, not so much.”

It’s very common for Garrett to skip this portion of the offseason. The team isn’t on the field. Instead, they’re in the weight room and meetings, laying the groundwork for the season.

It feels notable that Monken confessed that “every coach” would like every player to be there, implying that he wished Garrett would have been in attendance. However, Garrett’s constant absences have never negatively impacted his performance on the field, as his greatness has only elevated every year.

“Myles will be ready,” Monken said. “I'm not worried about Myles."

Prior to last season ending, Garrett publicly endorsed former Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to be promoted to head coach. The veteran defender reminded reporters that he was committed to the Browns as long as the team was still prioritizing winning games – not rebuilding.

Garret’s choice, Schwartz, was passed over in favor of Monken. Shortly after the news became public, Garrett posted a cryptic meme of a tired fast food employee on his Instagram story.