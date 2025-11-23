Browns will have veteran tackle available for Shedeur Sanders' first start
Protecting Shedeur Sanders will be important for the Cleveland Browns during their Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
And according to Cleveland’s injury report, they will have their veteran offensive tackle protecting his right side.
Jack Conklin, who was listed as questionable prior to the matchup with a knee injury, will play in Sunday’s game. Left tackle Cam Robinson will also be available to play the Raiders.
The Browns ruled out Dillon Gabriel with a concussion, so Bailey Zappe will get elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback to Sanders.
Offensively, the Browns also ruled out wide receiver Jamari Thrash, offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Cornelius Lucas as well as running back Raheim Sanders. Defensively, newly-extended defensive end Alex Wright has been ruled out.
Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees told reporters that the team would try to make life simple for their rookie fifth-round quarterback making his first career start in Las Vegas. Robinson and Conklin starting on the offensive line should help things, even though they are still one of the worst in the NFL.
Sanders cannot hold onto the football against the Raiders. Defensive end Maxx Crosby will be hoping that he drifts back in the pocket, which was his fatal flaw during his time at Colorado.
During the week, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham sent a warning to Sanders – stating that if he drifts back in the pocket, the monsters will be back there.
Without Thrash, the Browns will lean on Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond and Gage Larvadain in their receiving room. Of course, David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. will both command targets from Sanders in Kevin Stefanski’s tight end-friendly offensive scheme.
Defensively, Myles Garrett will look to keep his historic pace alive. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has been dreadful and Las Vegas has one of the worst offensive lines in football. Even without Wright available, Garrett was able to wreck last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Expect that trend to continue on Sunday.
The Browns are relatively healthy ahead of Sanders’ first start in the NFL. While his offensive line and wide receiver room lacks talent overall, he will at least have the top options available.
The Raiders ruled out running back Zamir White, linebacker Jamin Davis, defensive linemen Leki Fotu and Tonka Hemingway. Aidan O’Connell will serve as the emergency quarterback with Kenny Pickett backing up Smith.