Browns brace for a potentially historic cold game against the Bears on Sunday

As the Cleveland Browns (3-10) prepare for a showdown against the Chicago Bears (9-4) on Sunday at Soldier Field, it might be wise to pack an extra layer or two for the game.

With zero possibility of postseason play, and facing a tough road game against an opponent right in the middle of the hunt for playoffs, the Browns will face another foe in Week 15: the weather.

Weather forecasts are warning against historically cold conditions for the contest set to kickoff at noon, ET, on Sunday, with a high of around 10° F, and a wind chill of -20° F. Also, wind gusts could reach 15 mph, according to weather forecasts.

Wind chills this weekend have the potential to be the coldest of the year in the Midwest, with overnight chills around -30°. The SUN. Bears vs. Browns game may be around -20° wind chills at kickoff. This will be the coldest game since the Chiefs/Dolphins wildcard game last year pic.twitter.com/XH2tiUXJK5 — Ethan Mok (@Emokwx) December 10, 2025

This would make the Browns at Bears Week 15 game one of the coldest games on record in the history of Soldier Field since Chicago started playing at the venue in 1971.

According to the Bears’ website, the coldest game ever played in Soldier Field occurred on December 22nd, 2008, when Chicago faced division rivals Green Bay Packers with a kickoff temperature of 2° F and wind chills up to -13°. Chicago finished that game with a 20-17 overtime victory.

While the Browns are no stranger to freezing cold conditions in their own stadium, the Bears could hold an important advantage for the game, as passing could get very complicated under those conditions. Chicago is the second best running offense in the NFL, with 1,984 yards for the year, while the Browns check in at No. 27, with 1,243 yards for the season. Chicago’s 4.9 yard per rush average is more than a full yard better than Cleveland’s average of 3.9 yards per carry.

Throwing the ball could be especially tricky for rookie Shedeur Sanders, recently appointed as the team’s starter for the remainder of the season, as arm strength isn’t one of his strong suits according to multiple draft reports before being taken in the fifth round by Cleveland last April. Sanders, who’s started the last three outings for the Browns, is still looking for that comfort zone with his first-team teammates after spending most of the season in a backup role.

The coldest game the Browns have played this century happened on December 24th, 2022, at then-First Energy Stadium against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff temperatures for that match was 6° F, with -16 wind chill. During that contest -- a New Orleans win, 17-10, despite the Saints being a dome team -- the Browns invited fans sitting in the upper levels to move down to the lower bowl, with hundreds of fans accepting the offer.

The Browns currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North, while Chicago is second in the NFC North, one game behind the division leading Packers.