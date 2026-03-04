Five Best Landing Spots For Wan'Dale Robinson in 2026 Include Titans, Browns

Wan’Dale Robinson is coming off a career-best season in which he recorded 92 catches, 1,014 yards, four touchdowns and nearly 218 fantasy points. His stats were good enough to finish in the top 15 among fantasy wideouts. Robinson has now posted 90-plus catches in two consecutive seasons, making him maybe the most coveted slot receiver on the market, as we head into the new league year.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Robinson’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: WAN’DALE ROBINSON

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have a ton of money to spend under the salary cap, and adding a receiver or two this offseason is a must. Robinson would be a great fit, as he’ll be familiar with the offense, since he played for coordinator Brian Daboll in New York. He would also be a great outlet in the short to intermediate passing game for Cam Ward, so another season with 80-plus catches would be in the cards in this scenario.

New York Giants

As I mentioned earlier, Robinson has posted back-to-back seasons with 90-plus catches in the Giants' offense. While things will change under new coordinator Matt Nagy, his rapport with his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, would remain. Also keep in mind that while Robinson did a lot of his statistical damage without Malik Nabers a year ago, he had 93 catches and averaged 10.8 points per game with him in 2024.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have money to spend and a need at wide receiver, especially if they lose Deebo Samuel Sr. as a free agent (which seems likely at this point). Enter Robinson, who would become the second option in the passing attack behind Terry McLaurin for Jayden Daniels. That makes sense both in real and fantasy football terms, as a high-volume situation would keep Robinson’s stock at a WR3/flex.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are one of the neediest teams in the league when it comes to wide receivers, so Robinson would be a welcomed addition. The veteran would fit right into new coach Mike McCarthy’s system as a workhorse slot receiver who would see plenty of targets in the offense. Much depends on what the Steelers do at quarterback (does Aaron Rodgers return?), but this would be a positive fantasy move regardless.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns could use an effective slot receiver in their offense to complement Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman on the outside. Robinson would fit that role and give their starting quarterback, whoever that might be, a reliable option in the passing attack. In fact, I could see a scenario where Robinson is the most targeted wideout on the team next season, and certainly in the top two at worst. He’d be a WR3/flex in Cleveland.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated