Cleveland Browns Hit Snag During Second Interview With Nathan Scheelhaase

The Cleveland Browns' head coaching search is nearing an end, with other jobs in the AFC North filling up in Baltimore and Pittsburgh; Cleveland is the last to still have an opening.

There have been multiple candidates who have removed their names from the potential list for Cleveland, including now Chargers OC Mike McDaniel, now Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, and most recently Jaguars OC Grant Udinski.

So now, Cleveland has their sights set on just four candidates: current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, former Ravens OC Todd Monken, and the favorite for the job, Nate Scheelhaase.

Cleveland is now getting even more competition from the remaining openings, though, as NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that Buffalo has requested to interview Scheelhaase also.

Nate Scheelhaase currently is scheduled to meet tonight with the Bills following his Browns’ in-person interview. https://t.co/muZT1Wt6eP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2026

That interview will take place tonight, after Scheelhaase’s in-person interview with Cleveland in Los Angeles. Cleveland has had constant competition with their candidates, as former candidate Udinski is also interviewing with Buffalo after dropping out of the Browns race.

Along with Udinski, McDaniel was also a possibility for the Browns race. He also dropped out before his interview with the Bills, but decided to become the Chargers' offensive coordinator over the top guy in Buffalo.

The message for the Browns should be clear, though: if Scheelhaase is their top guy, don’t let him walk out of the interview without the job. We have already seen one of the Browns' top contenders favor the Buffalo job over the Cleveland job; don’t let it happen again.

Now Udinski dropping out may mean he favors getting paired up with quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo, or that the Browns let him know that they plan to hire Scheelhaase when they get past the Rooney Rule with his second interview.

The interview that Buffalo has with Scheelhaase also could not mean that he is one of the top contenders for the Bills' job, either, as Buffalo has interviewed many different coaches. Joe Brady (Bills' current OC), Brian Daboll, (former Giants HC), Lou Anarumo (Colts DC), McDaniel, Phillip Rivers (former Chargers and Colts QB), Davis Webb (Broncos QB coach), Udinski, and Anthony Lynn have all gotten interviews for the head coaching job, also.

The Buffalo interview will be Scheelhaase’s first interview with the Bills, and it will most likely be a virtual interview as he is in Los Angeles with Cleveland. The interview could be Buffalo just making sure there are no boxes unchecked, but for Cleveland, it has to be a wake-up call to get their guy.