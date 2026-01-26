How the Cleveland Browns Are Permitted To Hire Their Top Head Coaching Candidate

While watching the NFC Championship game last night, you might have been wondering if the pass game coordinator for Los Angeles was ready for his Monday interview with the Browns.

If you were, you’re in the right place.

Nate Scheelhaase’s Rams ended up losing that stunning game in Seattle last night 31-27, Matthew Stafford passing for over 370 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford leads the postseason in passing yards with 936, along with leading in passing touchdowns with six.

While this loss was a heartbreaker for LA, it opened the door for Cleveland. As now the Browns can hire Scheelhaase today, with the Rams season being over and the in person interview will fulfill the Rooney Rule.

This comes along with the breaking news this morning that Jaguars OC Grant Udinski has withdrawn his name from the Browns head coaching job.

Now that could be because he prefers another team’s opening (Buffalo) or that he knows Scheelhaase will be hired today or soon and does not want to be denied up front.

Scheelhaase is now easily the front runner for the job, we also learned a couple days ago that Scheelhaase would retain defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz is also a candidate for the head coaching opening, but general manager Andrew Berry seems to prefer a younger, offensive-minded coach.

Scheelhaase fits that, although he is just 35 years old, he has lots of experience coaching every position on offense including running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks all at Iowa State. He also has experience as on offense coordinator at the collegiate level, along with being the running game coordinator for the Cyclones.

The NFL experience is the worry with Scheelhaase, he just finished his second season coaching in the league. He has also never held a position higher than a pass game coordinator in the league, but Cleveland seems to be willing to take the chance on him.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported last week that Cleveland is going after a coach who might be a year away from being great, finding a diamond in the rough.

Scheelhaase definitely fits that description, which could mean if the team underperforms with Scheelhaase at the helm, ownership might be much more lenient and patient with him. Maybe the best part about Scheelhaase that Browns fans can appreciate, he can sling the rock too.

As a quarterback for Illinois from 2009-2013, he knows to coach the position.

