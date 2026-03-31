Cleveland Browns Officially Hosting Ty Simpson on Pre-Draft Visit

The Cleveland Browns are officially hosting one of the 2026 NFL Draft’s top passers on a top 30 visit.

Even though the Browns are currently bracing for an offseason competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, the Browns could draft another quarterback and throw a wrench into those plans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns are officially hosting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

The Browns will join the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins as teams that will host Simpson for official pre-draft visits. Additionally, the New York Jets have already hosted Simpson for a formal meeting and private workout.

After Fernando Mendoza likely becomes the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders, Simpson is expected to be the next quarterback selected.

#Bama QB Ty Simpson, one of the NFL Draft’s top players at his position, has scheduled Top 30 visits with the #AZCardinals, #Dolphins, and #Browns, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



In addition, Simpson had a private workout with the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/qGUzOefzEw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2026

Why are the Browns a fit for Simpson?

The Browns are an obvious landing spot, as Cleveland’s uncertain competition between Watson and Sanders doesn’t feel like a long-term plan.

Also, the Browns have two first-round selections. So do the Dolphins and Jets, who are also meeting formally with Simpson.

The Browns have the No. 6 overall selection and No. 24 overall selection. The Jets are Cleveland’s biggest threat at Simpson, as they pick ahead of the Browns in both slots, No. 2 overall and No. 16 overall. The Dolphins have the No. 11 pick and No. 30 overall.

Of course, a team that falls in love with Simpson could decide to trade up in order to guarantee that he doesn’t slide to a different quarterback-needy destination.

The Browns have expressed interest in Simpson and have had the former Alabama quarterback on their radar this entire offseason.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, new Browns head coach Todd Monken revealed his close, personal relationship with Simpson. Monken tried recruiting Simpson to Georgia out of high school and developed a strong relationship with the 23-year-old quarterback’s father, Jason, who is a Southern Mississippi alumni, where the first-time NFL head coach was a college football head coach many years ago.

“Really fond of Ty, obviously a really good football player,” Monken said in February. “Fired up for him because in today’s day and age for him to stay as long as he did at Alabama and then get a chance to be the starting quarterback is pretty cool.”

During the annual league meetings, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that Simpson has a great future in the NFL, but wouldn’t comment on Cleveland’s interest level.

Simpson has exchanged pleasantries with the Browns all offseason, including admitting that he’d love to be coached by Monken. The 6-foot-1 quarterback has floated the idea of throwing touchdown passes to Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, if they both wind up being Cleveland’s first-round draft selections.

Simpson’s top 30 visit with the Browns will allow Berry and Monken to meet with Simpson formally for a final evaluation. They’ve watched all of his tape, met with him at the combine and had scouts at Alabama’s pro day.

The Browns will leave no stone unturned before they make a decision about adding another young quarterback into their competition this offseason.