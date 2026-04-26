Projecting the Browns Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position

With the NFL draft officially in the books, the next step will be figuring out who makes the roster and who doesn’t

While it may be early to know for sure, it’s never too early to start speculating. Here are projections for the 53-man roster, listed in depth chart order by position.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson

Taylen Green

Just like last season, the quarterback debate is going to be a hot one in Cleveland this offseason. Is Sanders the guy? Can Watson prove himself? Is Dillon Gabriel more than just a backup. Green is too fascinating of a prospect to let go to waste, even if that means moving off Gabriel.

Running backs

Quinshon Judkins

Dylan Sampson

Raheim Sanders

Wide receivers

KC Concepcion

Jerry Jeudy

Denzel Boston

Isaiah Bond

Cedric Tillman

Malachi Corley

The only surprise in the running back room may be Sanders returning this season. He showed enough of a flash when Judkins was out to warrant another year.

Concepcion will be the new face of the Browns receiving game with Jeudy taking a step back. Don’t be surprised if Boston overtakes Jeudy by the end of the year too. Bond will see plenty of playing time as a deep threat.

Tillman and Corley will see less usage, and Tillman could even end up gone before the season. Gage Larvadain, Tylan Wallace and Luke Floriea are other names to watch here.

Tight ends

Harold Fannin

Jack Stoll

Joe Royer

Carsen Ryan

Shockingly, both rookie tight ends make the roster for different reasons. The Browns used up to four tight ends over the past season, and that trend could continue in a Todd Monken-led offense. Fannin will be the main receiving threat, followed by Royer. Stoll and Ryan will be more blocking ends, with Ryan even seeing time as a fullback.

Tackles

Spencer Fano

Tytus Howard

Dawand Jones

Austin Barber

Guards

Zion Jonson

Elgton Jenkins

Teven Jenkins

Centers

Luke Wypler

Parker Brailsford

The offensive line may be the unit with the most questions still to answer. Cleveland needs to figure out if Joel Bitonio is officially retiring. Then they need to figure out if Elgton Jenkins will be a center, or move back to his more natural position of guard.

There is a lot of shuffling to do, but with the addition of Brailsford in the draft, expect Fano, Howard, Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Wypler to be the starting five.

Defense

EDGE

Myles Garrett

Alex Wright

Isaiah McGuire

Logan Fano

Julian Okwara

Defensive tackles

Mason Graham

Mike Hall

Adin Huntington

Maliek Collins

Kalia Davis

Garrett, Wright, Graham and Hall will be the starters on the line, with McGuire and Huntington seeing consistent reps. Collins will slowly work back into the rotation while nursing his injury late last season.

Davis was a solid starter for the 49ers last year, but now he’ll be a depth piece for the Browns. Okwara impressed during limited reps last season. Fano will join his brother Spencer as an undrafted free agent looking to find some playing time.

Linebackers

Carson Schwesinger

Quincy Williams

Winston Reid

Justin Jefferson

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

With JOK unlikely to play football again, and the Browns letting Mohamoud Diabate walk in free agency, this is one of the thinnest position groups on the team. Schwesinger and Williams will have to carry the load, with Reid and Jefferson as the primary backups. Mascarenas-Arnold helped on special teams and saw valuable reps late last season.

Safeties

Ronnie Hickman

Grant Delpit

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Daniel Thomas

Donovan McMillon

Corners

Denzel Ward

Tyson Campbell

Myles Harden

Nate Evans

Tre Avery

The Browns will likely be a heavy nickel team throughout the season. Instead of a stranded corner, they will likely use either Delpit or McNeil-Warren as a hybrid linebacker who can also hold their own in coverage.

Harden will be the dime player. Evans makes the team after signing as an undrafted free agent. Avery, Thomas and McMillon all contribute on special teams this season.

Special Teams

Andre Szmyt

Corey Bojorquez

Rex Sunahara

Cleveland has shown no sign of abandoning the same core three from last season.