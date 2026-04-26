Projecting the Browns Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position
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With the NFL draft officially in the books, the next step will be figuring out who makes the roster and who doesn’t
While it may be early to know for sure, it’s never too early to start speculating. Here are projections for the 53-man roster, listed in depth chart order by position.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Shedeur Sanders
Deshaun Watson
Taylen Green
Just like last season, the quarterback debate is going to be a hot one in Cleveland this offseason. Is Sanders the guy? Can Watson prove himself? Is Dillon Gabriel more than just a backup. Green is too fascinating of a prospect to let go to waste, even if that means moving off Gabriel.
Running backs
Quinshon Judkins
Dylan Sampson
Raheim Sanders
Wide receivers
KC Concepcion
Jerry Jeudy
Denzel Boston
Isaiah Bond
Cedric Tillman
Malachi Corley
The only surprise in the running back room may be Sanders returning this season. He showed enough of a flash when Judkins was out to warrant another year.
Concepcion will be the new face of the Browns receiving game with Jeudy taking a step back. Don’t be surprised if Boston overtakes Jeudy by the end of the year too. Bond will see plenty of playing time as a deep threat.
Tillman and Corley will see less usage, and Tillman could even end up gone before the season. Gage Larvadain, Tylan Wallace and Luke Floriea are other names to watch here.
Tight ends
Harold Fannin
Jack Stoll
Joe Royer
Carsen Ryan
Shockingly, both rookie tight ends make the roster for different reasons. The Browns used up to four tight ends over the past season, and that trend could continue in a Todd Monken-led offense. Fannin will be the main receiving threat, followed by Royer. Stoll and Ryan will be more blocking ends, with Ryan even seeing time as a fullback.
Tackles
Spencer Fano
Tytus Howard
Dawand Jones
Austin Barber
Guards
Zion Jonson
Elgton Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Centers
Luke Wypler
Parker Brailsford
The offensive line may be the unit with the most questions still to answer. Cleveland needs to figure out if Joel Bitonio is officially retiring. Then they need to figure out if Elgton Jenkins will be a center, or move back to his more natural position of guard.
There is a lot of shuffling to do, but with the addition of Brailsford in the draft, expect Fano, Howard, Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Wypler to be the starting five.
Defense
EDGE
Myles Garrett
Alex Wright
Isaiah McGuire
Logan Fano
Julian Okwara
Defensive tackles
Mason Graham
Mike Hall
Adin Huntington
Maliek Collins
Kalia Davis
Garrett, Wright, Graham and Hall will be the starters on the line, with McGuire and Huntington seeing consistent reps. Collins will slowly work back into the rotation while nursing his injury late last season.
Davis was a solid starter for the 49ers last year, but now he’ll be a depth piece for the Browns. Okwara impressed during limited reps last season. Fano will join his brother Spencer as an undrafted free agent looking to find some playing time.
Linebackers
Carson Schwesinger
Quincy Williams
Winston Reid
Justin Jefferson
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
With JOK unlikely to play football again, and the Browns letting Mohamoud Diabate walk in free agency, this is one of the thinnest position groups on the team. Schwesinger and Williams will have to carry the load, with Reid and Jefferson as the primary backups. Mascarenas-Arnold helped on special teams and saw valuable reps late last season.
Safeties
Ronnie Hickman
Grant Delpit
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Daniel Thomas
Donovan McMillon
Corners
Denzel Ward
Tyson Campbell
Myles Harden
Nate Evans
Tre Avery
The Browns will likely be a heavy nickel team throughout the season. Instead of a stranded corner, they will likely use either Delpit or McNeil-Warren as a hybrid linebacker who can also hold their own in coverage.
Harden will be the dime player. Evans makes the team after signing as an undrafted free agent. Avery, Thomas and McMillon all contribute on special teams this season.
Special Teams
Andre Szmyt
Corey Bojorquez
Rex Sunahara
Cleveland has shown no sign of abandoning the same core three from last season.
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Ty Kohler is a sports media professional with a background in written content. He is a Kent State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a lifelong Cleveland sports fan who grew up in Northeast Ohio.Follow TyKohlerSports