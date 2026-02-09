Cleveland Browns Request Interview With Coach Who Revived New York Giants Defense

The Cleveland Browns are casting a wide net in their effort to hire a new defensive coordinator.

On Thursday, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz resigned despite a meeting with new head coach Todd Monken and the offer of a pay increase.

The Browns have already interviewed internal candidates including linebackers coach Jason Tarver and safeties coach Ephraim Banda, as Monken wants to keep Cleveland’s defensive scheme intact.

Now, the Browns are requesting to interview Charlie Bullen, who is an outside linebackers coach with the New York Giants. When Brian Daboll and Shane Bowden were fired this season, Bullen stepped into the interim defensive coordinator position and revived New York’s defense.

Bullen is in demand, as he will also interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their defensive coordinator opening.

The 41-year-old worked all the way up the coaching ranks. He started his coaching career in high school football as a volunteer assistant in 2006. From 2007-2011, Bullen served as a student and graduate assistant at Iowa. From there, he was hired as a defensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins, where he coached until 2018.

During his time in Miami, Bullen worked the ranks as a defensive assistant to assistant defensive line coach before wrapping up as an assistant linebackers coach. In 2019, he was hired by the Cardinals to be their assistant linebackers coach but was promoted in 2020, where he spent two seasons as the outside linebackers coach.

He spent 2023 coaching outside linebackers and serving as the rush game coordinator for Illinois before returning to the NFL to coach the Giants in 2024.

Who else have the Browns interviewed?

Since Bullen will be in demand, the Browns will also strongly weigh their two internal candidates. The Browns will also be competing with the Cardinals to interview Los Angeles Rams associate head coach and defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

The Browns will also interview Columbus native and John Carroll University alumni Jonathan Cooley, who has spent the last three years coaching with the Carolina Panthers. They’re also expected to interview Houston Texans defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin, who has a relationship with Monken.

Obviously, the Browns have had a lot of interest in this job because of Myles Garrett, who made football history by breaking the single-season sack record last month. While replacing Schwartz, the Browns will want to make sure they keep Garrett happy, as the future Hall of Fame talent helps Cleveland feel closer to that coveted Super Bowl berth.

