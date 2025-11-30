Cleveland Browns rule six players out vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Cleveland Browns are going up against the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 13 matchup, but they won't have a few players in the game due to injury and healthy scratches.

Here's a look at who won't play for the Browns against the Niners:

G Zak Zinter

Zinter is a healthy scratch for the Browns after not playing since Week 7, his only appearance of the season, against the Miami Dolphins. The third-round pick out of Michigan is not living up to his pre-draft hype, which should provide some worry for the Browns.

OT Cornelius Lucas

Like Zinter, Lucas has not played for the Browns since Week 7 against the Dolphins. The veteran lineman out of Kansas State is in his 12th NFL season, but it could be his last if he is struggling to get on the field for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

WR Jamari Thrash

Thrash has been dealing with a foot injury that has held him out of the lineup for three weeks. He hasn't played since the team lost to the New York Jets back on Nov. 9.

Thrash practiced in full in the team's final session of the week, but he still isn't ready to get action in a game. Thrash has recorded 10 receptions for 107 yards so far this season for the Browns.

TE Brenden Bates

Bates has been out all week for the Browns with an ankle injury. The second-year pro out of Kentucky was with the Jets and Browns last season before joining the Houston Texans early in 2025.

He re-joined the Browns earlier this month and has played in the team's last two games, but Cleveland will have to do without him against the 49ers.

DE Alex Wright

Wright is still out of practice with a quad injury he suffered against the Jets. The fourth-year pass rusher has three sacks so far this season for the Browns.

DT Adin Huntington

Huntington has 10 tackles so far this season for the Browns, but won't be able to add to that total this week due to a quad injury. He's also served as the team's goal line fullback.

49ers Inactives

Running back Jordan James, wide receiver Jordan Watkins, offensive lineman Connor Colby, defensive end Sam Okuayinonu, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, linebacker Tatum Bethune and kicker Eddy Piñeiro are out for the Niners against the Browns.

With Piñeiro out, the 49ers are turning to former Washington Commanders kicker Matt Gay, who is making his team debut for San Francisco.