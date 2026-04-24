Chiefs Trade Up to Browns’ Pick at No. 6 to Select LSU CB Mansoor Delane

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The Chiefs made a big swing Thursday night.

As reported by Albert Breer on Sports Illustrated’s live coverage of the 2026 NFL draft, the Browns traded the No. 6 pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the No. 9, No. 74 and No. 141 picks in the draft. The Chiefs used that No. 6 pick to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. Breer notes that the Chiefs wanted to move ahead of the Saints to land Delane, who will fill their need at corner.

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