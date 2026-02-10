Former Browns Player Says Todd Monken’s Previous Cleveland Experience Will Help Him

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2025 season on a two-game winning streak.

And while it looked like things were trending in the right direction, the front office canned then-head coach Kevin Stefanski. In a corresponding move, they immediately opened up the door to find the team's next leader.

Fortunately, that process didn't take terribly long, and it seems that they may have found a highly talented offensive mind in Todd Monken. He comes to Cleveland after spending the last few campaigns as the offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.

While there, he helped instill a hard-working environment that helped lead to the development and success of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry.

Phil Taylor thinks Monken's experience will help him

Recently, on The Top Dawgs Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network, former Browns defensive tackle Phil Taylor spoke about how he believes Monken will fit into the system, not only due to his coaching style but also because of his familiarity with Cleveland.

"He's coached here, he knows the culture," Taylor said. "He's an older guy and he's one of those guys that will tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. You hear guys like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, they stand by him.

"Even Lamar said, he'll call you out."

For Cleveland, that might be exactly the type of mentality needed to start getting back on track. The team is looking to bounce back from just eight wins over the past two seasons, which was primarily due to disapointing offenses.

The Task Ahead for Monken

Monken previously served as the Browns’ offensive coordinator during the 2019 season under head coach Freddie Kitchens. While Cleveland finished just 6–10 that year, the offense was not the problem, ranking among the franchise’s top eight in points scored since 2000. The offense finished with 335; however, the defense gave up nearly 400 that season, a mark that is the 10th worst in franchise history.

Monken helped lead quarterback Baker Mayfield to a 3,800-yard and 22-touchdown passing season, while also getting running back Nick Chubb to nearly 1,500 yards and eight touchdowns. One of the things that flew under the radar, though, was his usage of Mayfield in the rushing game, helping him get over 150 yards and three touchdowns, with 15 rushes for first downs.

The exciting thing for Monken is that the 2019 Browns are somewhat similar to what the 2026 group of players sporting the orange and brown could look like.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be entering his second season of professional ball, while other offensive talents like Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. will be doing the same. Each has shown flashes of talent, but some just haven't been able to be unlocked yet.

The 60-year-old head coach will be tasked with unlocking some of these players and hopefully putting together a season with over five wins for the first time since 2023.

Back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Monken reportedly was very interested in Sanders becoming a Raven, but the team didn't get the chance to select him. Now, with him getting to work with him on the Browns, that fit might end up working out perfectly.

And fortunately, his track record shows that he's got an incredible offensive mind.

The only other glaring thing that Monken will have to take care of is securing a defensive coordinator. Following Jim Schwartz's departure from the organization, he'll have to get the search started and wrapped up quickly, with free agency and the draft just around the bend.

Everything is pointing towards Monken's time in Cleveland working out. Whether it's players, coaches or general organization personnel, everyone who's crossed paths with him has given him a raving review.

Now, he just has to live up to the hype.