Former Browns stars asks for a chance to join the team's front office
The Cleveland Browns are a mess of a franchise, sitting at 2-7 and with seemingly no idea on what to do at the quarterback position.
So, it’s no wonder that one of the team’s past superstars has raised his hand as a volunteer to help right the ship.
Eric Metcalf, a three-time Pro Bowler and twice first-team All-Pro who played for Cleveland from 1989 to 1994 has posted on X his desire to join the Browns’ front office.
“I SERIOUSLY WANT TO WORK IN THE @Browns FRONT OFFICE!!!,” wrote Metcalf, seemingly asking for a chance to help the club dig itself out of the crater-sized hole it’s currently residing in.
Metcalf, a Browns first-round pick in 1989 -- 13th overall after Cleveland paid four picks to climb up the draft order and take him -- out of Texas, was a dynamic running back who earned league-wide praise as a special-teams return man, in addition to his offensive contributions, where he showed a knack for catching the ball out of the backfield.
Currently, Metcalf has been keeping tabs on the Browns, as he’s done pre-game and post-game shows in Cleveland. He also serves in a consulting role for Nike, for football and track, and he’s coached high school football at the high school level and track at collegiate level.
The present edition of the Cleveland Browns arguably need all the help they can get. The team is riding a two-loss streak, including Sunday’s nefarious defeat on the road against the lowly Jets.
While most of the attention surrounding the team has been dedicated to a chaotic quarterback situation that has the team starting rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel unquestionably over fellow rookie fifth-rounder Shedeu Sanders -- after the team shipped out the season’s starter Joe Flacco on a trade to a division rival -- the special teams haven’t been too special of late. Cleveland comically surrendered a touchdown on a kickoff return followed by a touchdown on a punt return in the first quarter against the Jets, just 36 seconds apart on the game clock.
And, that’s not even mentioning the team losing its Chief Strategy Officer, Paul DePodesta, in recent days, after emigrating to Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies.
Metcalf -- whose father Terry Metcalf was a three-time Pro Bowler for the then-St. Louis Cardinals back in the ‘70s -- was recognized as a Cleveland Browns legend in 2008, and served as “Dawg Pound Captain” in 2024. So while he might not have any relevant front office experience yet, he certainly possesses visibility and acceptance among Browns fans.
Of course, this is the same club that once shunned the greatest name ever associated with the organization -- Jim Brown -- albeit through a regime that’s now long gone.