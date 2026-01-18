Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel lands second interview with Browns

The Browns are in the process of bringing some candidates back for a second round of interviews.

The former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, is expected to meet with the Browns Wednesday for a second round of interviews, this time in-person.

Despite being just 42 years old, McDaniel has already been serving as a head coach since 2022. He led Miami to the postseason twice, but failed to win a playoff game. He missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons, and finished with a 35-33 record.

McDaniel turned the Dolphins offense into an explosive unit, led by the speedster Tyreek Hill. He also turned Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane and Jonnu Smith into Pro Bowl-level talents. The Dolphins had one of the league’s highest scoring offenses in each of his first two seasons.

The issues started to come with the consistency of quarterback Tua Tagovoiloa. He struggled to stay healthy with concussions, leading to inconsistency and a constant sense of alarm from the Dolphins locker room.

There is still belief among the Browns organization that McDaniel can still lead an offense at a high level, and with an already strong defense, McDaniel could quickly turn the Browns around.

There is already familiarity among McDaniel and the Browns organization, as he worked as a wide receiver coach in Cleveland during 2014, under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

McDaniel will have several other interviews this week too. He will be meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders for their open head coaching position, then he’ll meet with the LA Chargers to interview for the offensive coordinator position.

Who else is interviewing?

McDaniel will still have plenty of competition for candidates who are getting their second interviews.

Current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who many consider to be the current favorite, is scheduled to have his second interview tomorrow.

After reports that former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken would be following John Harbaugh to the New York Giants, the Browns got a surprise second interview with Monken for the head coaching position anyways.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski will be having a second interview at some point this week, giving the Browns an option for a young coach who has received plenty of praise for quickly climbing up NFL ranks, but has never been a head coach before.

The final candidate to receive a second interview so far is Nathan Scheelhaase, the Rams passing game coordinator. He helped quarterback Matthew Stafford put together one of his best seasons ever, and is now looking at skipping being an offensive coordinator all together.

McDaniel could be getting even closer to getting his second chance in the NFL, just a few weeks after being fired.