One Free Agent the Cleveland Browns Must Sign — No Excuses

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of work cut out for them this offseason.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken and general manager Andrew Berry must work together to fix Cleveland’s league-worst offense from these last two seasons.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, both Monken and Berry spoke at length about fixing the offensive line. Immediately after the combine wrapped up, the Browns sent a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for starting right tackle Tytus Howard, who was quickly extended on a three-year deal.

Repairing the offensive line is paramount. But so is adding more talent at wide receiver.

The Browns aren’t expected to land top free agent wide receivers Alec Pierce or Mike Evans. Which is why they should sign Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and punt returner Rashid Shaeed in free agency.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks upon being traded from the New Orleans Saints, Shaeed is expected to explore free agency. During his nine games with the Seahawks, Shaeed caught 15 passes for 188 yards. Throughout his career, Shaheed is averaging just under 15 yards per reception – making him an authentic deep threat for whoever the Browns decide to start at quarterback in 2026.

Shaeed was drafted by the Saints in 2022 and has played in two Pro Bowls as a special teamer. In 2023, he was an All-Pro returner. He has scored three punt return touchdowns and one kick return touchdown, which is rare in today’s NFL.

Over the last six years under fired Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team routinely had one of the worst special teams units in the NFL. The Browns haven’t had a punt returned for a touchdown since Donovan Peoples-Jones in 2022. They haven’t had a kick returned for a touchdown since Josh Cribbs in 2009.

How Shaeed would impact Browns

Shaeed would instantly provide the Browns with some pop in their return game. Throughout his career, he’s averaging 13 yards per punt return and 24.9 yards per kick return.

New Browns special teams coordinator Byron Storer will get his first crack at running his own unit in 2026. He learned under legendary NFL special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during their time together with the Green Bay Packers. Adding a return specialist like Shaeed would help Storer ease into his first season as a coordinator.

The speedy 27-year-old should still be in his athletic prime. He had huge returns for the Seahawks during their run to the Super Bowl. In Cleveland, Shaeed would serve as a veteran receiver and special teams ace. He’d be a sounding board for young players including Isaiah Bond, who showed some promise towards the end of his rookie season.