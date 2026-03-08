What to Expect from the Browns When Legal Tampering Begins

With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the Cleveland Browns have been preparing for free agency.

While free agency technically doesn’t open until Wednesday, teams are allowed to agree on deals with free agents on Monday at noon.

At the combine, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the Browns will be more aggressive in free agency than they were last year. He said it likely won’t be until 2027 for the team to be able to be “hyper aggressive” in free agency.

So, what should we expect from the Browns when legal tampering begins?

Fixing the offensive line

Both Berry and new Browns coach Todd Monken spoke at length in the early parts of this offseason about fixing the team’s offensive line. The Browns traded for starting right tackle Tytus Howard immediately following the NFL Combine. Could their franchise left tackle be waiting for them in free agency?

It would be a big swing if the Browns decided to chase Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker. Starting left tackles typically don’t come available in free agency – which could make you wonder why the Packers are willing to let Walker out of the building.

Expect the Browns to spend money on the interior of their offensive line. A big swing on Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum? He already has a working relationship with Monken.

The Browns are also patiently waiting for a decision from longtime left guard Joel Bitonio, who is mulling retirement.

But there are plenty of realistic targets and upgrades for the team to replace Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Bitonio in free agency.

Berry is never afraid to trade

Free agency might not be too kind to the Browns at wide receiver.

Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce isn’t a realistic target. Even tangible options like New York Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and Seattle Seahawks returner Rashid Shaeed will have other suitors.

Perhaps that could get Berry in the mix on some trades – either for a receiver or another offensive lineman. He acquired Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy for mid-round draft picks – and both of those players provided the Browns with 1,000 yard seasons. Is there another trade like that out there for Berry to make? That’s the real question.

Hoping to get a few of their own back, while others might get a fresh start

Defensively, the Browns are hoping that linebacker Devin Bush will return to the team. Under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Bush had back-to-back career-best seasons.

If the Browns get outbid on Bush, new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg could explore a reunion with Atlanta Falcons free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss.

The future of Martin Emerson Jr. in Cleveland is unsettled. He had four interceptions in his first three years with the Browns, but was sidelined the entire 2025 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Browns could also be patient with their punter situation, as Corey Bojorquez’s production seriously dipped last season. Oftentimes, retooling teams won’t chase an expensive punter.

Overall, Monday’s start of free agency should allow the Browns to conquer a few positions of need before the end of April, where Cleveland will have nine draft selections.